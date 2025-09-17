Catalog
from 17.09.2025 10:00 to 17.09.2025 11:00
Online

Real Estate in Chile: Advantages and Investment Strategies

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.

Speaker: Anna Mikushina, expert at Chile Home (partner of Housebook in Chile)


You will learn about the opportunities available to investors and how to maximize the benefits of real estate investments.


What we are going to discuss:

• How to start investing?

• Is it possible to buy property without a residence permit?

• Which properties are better to acquire for rental purposes?

