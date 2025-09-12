Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeCalendar eventsInvestment Success: TOP-2 Projects for Profitable Deals in Azerbaijan!
from 12.09.2025 10:00 to 12.09.2025 11:00
Online

Investment Success: TOP-2 Projects for Profitable Deals in Azerbaijan!

Investment Success: TOP-2 Projects for Profitable Deals in Azerbaijan!

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.

Speaker: Seymour Huseynzade, Lead Sales Manager of Housebook partner in Azerbaijan.


In the webinar, we will discuss in detail:


The large-scale resort city Sea Breeze

• Prime location with unique conditions for living and recreation;

• High sales figures confirming demand.


Investment programs for the Park Residence 4 and Sky Park projects:

• Unique offers for clients with various needs;

• Opportunities for profitable investments and stable income.

Register for the event
  1. Nardaran Invest MMC

    Nardaran Invest MMC

    An innovative development company known for its ambitious Sea Breeze project — a premium coastal resort complex in the village of Nardaran

Item 1 of 1
  1. Park Residence 4
    Park Residence 4
    Azerbaijan, City of republican subordination Baku, Kurdakhany settlement, Mammedragim Guseynov Street, 5th Turn, 28
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ2 2028
    Developer
    Total areafrom 37 m² to 100 m²
    Down payment30%
    from 18 584 $from 465 $/m²
Item 1 of 2
  1. Sea Breeze
    Baku

    Sea Breeze

    Resort on the shores of the Caspian Sea in 30 minutes’ drive from downtown Baku

Item 1 of 1

Similar content

More
  1. Why is it worth paying more attention to the Saudi Arabian market?
    05.09.2025 13:00Online

    Why is it worth paying more attention to the Saudi Arabian market?

    Saudi Arabia is not just a country with a rich history and culture, but also one of the most promising markets for real estate investment.

  2. Real Estate in Sea Breeze: From Purchase to Sale
    04.09.2025 10:00Online

    Real Estate in Sea Breeze: From Purchase to Sale

    We invite you to a webinar that will open the doors to the world of real estate in one of the most picturesque corners of Azerbaijan — Sea Breeze.

Item 1 of 2
CatalogMap