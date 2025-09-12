from 12.09.2025 10:00 to 12.09.2025 11:00
Online
Investment Success: TOP-2 Projects for Profitable Deals in Azerbaijan!
Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.
Speaker: Seymour Huseynzade, Lead Sales Manager of Housebook partner in Azerbaijan.
In the webinar, we will discuss in detail:
The large-scale resort city Sea Breeze
• Prime location with unique conditions for living and recreation;
• High sales figures confirming demand.
Investment programs for the Park Residence 4 and Sky Park projects:
• Unique offers for clients with various needs;
• Opportunities for profitable investments and stable income.
