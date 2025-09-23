Catalog
from 23.09.2025 12:00 to 23.09.2025 13:00
Online

Online Workshop: "How a Broker Can Enter the International Market"

What is going to be covered:

  • How to quickly expand your horizons and enter the international real estate market
  • The digital broker — a trend that is here to stay
  • Tools for accessing international markets


Speakers: Diana Garifullina, Ksenia Dolgaya


