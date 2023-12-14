Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
Sign up
Sign in
Home
–
Webinars
–
The future Las Vegas of the Middle East
14.12.2023 13:31
The future Las Vegas of the Middle East
Webinar topics:
Perspectives of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah: artificial archipelago Al Marjan, casino construction.
Top 5 projects in Ras Al Khaimah with maximum profitability for your clients (market novelties).
Timecodes
00:00 Welcome
01:39 Emirates location and landmarks
04:30 Ras Al Khaimah tourism development
07:00 Al Marjan Island overview
11:10 WYNN AL MARJAN Casino
12:50 State and potential of the gaming industry in the world
18:30 Assessing the potential for tourism growth after the opening of integrated gaming resorts
21:45 Top 5 projects in Ras Al Khaimah with maximum ROI
Next
Cape Hayat
Ras al-Khaimah City, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Residential
Completion date
Q2 2026
Developer
RAK Properties
Total area
from 159 m² to 637 m²
Down payment
10%
from 849 297
$
from 5 331
$/m²
Get commission
Rosso Bay Residences
Bab Al Bahr Kahraman Building, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Residential
Completion date
Q4 2028
Developer
Aldar Properties
Total area
from 243 m² to 335 m²
Down payment
5%
from 1 069 423
$
from 4 082
$/m²
Get commission
Nobu Residences Al Marjan Island
15/2, Marjan Island Boulevard, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Residential
Completion date
Q4 2026
Developer
H&H Development
Total area
from 146 m² to 556 m²
Down payment
5%
from 1 202 679
$
from 8 221
$/m²
Get commission
Nikki Beach Residences
Bab Al Bahr Fayrouz Building, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Residential
Completion date
Q1 2028
Developer
Aldar Properties
Total area
from 223 m² to 508 m²
Down payment
10%
from 1 215 620
$
from 5 441
$/m²
Get commission
Item 1 of 4
Catalog
Map
Request
Categories
Sign in