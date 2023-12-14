Catalog
14.12.2023 13:31

The future Las Vegas of the Middle East

Webinar topics:

  1. Perspectives of the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah: artificial archipelago Al Marjan, casino construction.
  2. Top 5 projects in Ras Al Khaimah with maximum profitability for your clients (market novelties).


Timecodes

  • 00:00 Welcome
  • 01:39 Emirates location and landmarks
  • 04:30 Ras Al Khaimah tourism development
  • 07:00 Al Marjan Island overview
  • 11:10 WYNN AL MARJAN Casino
  • 12:50 State and potential of the gaming industry in the world
  • 18:30 Assessing the potential for tourism growth after the opening of integrated gaming resorts
  • 21:45 Top 5 projects in Ras Al Khaimah with maximum ROI
