Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeWebinarsMaximizing profits
12.07.2024 12:19

Maximizing profits

What we will talk about:

  1. Opportunities and advantages of the Housebook platform 
  2. Real cases - how to get a commission of $ 10 000 and more from the sale of international real estate
  3. Practical skills of working with the platform
  4. Creating a personal Housebook account 


In one hour of webinar you will get practical skills of working with the platform and a clear algorithm on how to earn $10,000 and more per month on international property. 


Presenter: 

— Svetlana Guseva, partnership manager

PreviousNext
CatalogMap