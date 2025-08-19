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HomeBlogWebinarsInvestments in Phuket real estate
Date: 19.08.2025

Investments in Phuket real estate

Want to know how much an apartment in Phuket can earn per year? Thinking about profitable investments in a resort area? 


We invite you to our webinar, where we will discuss in detail:


  • Potential income from renting property in Phuket;
  • Why this particular resort area is becoming increasingly attractive to investors;
  • What wintering in a warm country is and how it can change your clients' lives.


Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language, but you can watch it with English subtitles.

  1. Next Point Condominium
    Next Point Condominium
    Thailand, Mueang Phuket, Rawai, Soi Saturday, 136/275-276
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ4 2028
    Developer
    Total areafrom 35 m² to 149 m²
    Down Payment27 229 $
    from 1 095 983 $from 25 323 $/m²
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