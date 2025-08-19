Investments in Phuket real estate

Want to know how much an apartment in Phuket can earn per year? Thinking about profitable investments in a resort area?





We invite you to our webinar, where we will discuss in detail:





Potential income from renting property in Phuket;

Why this particular resort area is becoming increasingly attractive to investors;

What wintering in a warm country is and how it can change your clients' lives.





Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language, but you can watch it with English subtitles.