Date: 19.08.2025
Investments in Phuket real estate
Want to know how much an apartment in Phuket can earn per year? Thinking about profitable investments in a resort area?
We invite you to our webinar, where we will discuss in detail:
- Potential income from renting property in Phuket;
- Why this particular resort area is becoming increasingly attractive to investors;
- What wintering in a warm country is and how it can change your clients' lives.
Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language, but you can watch it with English subtitles.
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