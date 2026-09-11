Platform Updates and Analytics

The team presented the updated Housebook 2.0 personal account. The platform's main goal is to simplify agents' workflows and eliminate routine tasks using artificial intelligence technologies.

A summary dashboard is available on the starting page. It displays current statistics:

Client statuses and movement through the sales funnel.

Recommended steps to improve operational efficiency.

Summary analytics on deals and interactions over 7, 30, and 90 days.





Client Referral and AI-Powered Qualification System

The client referral process remains straightforward: the agent specifies the name, phone number, email, target country, budget, language, and purchase goal (investment, living, or relocation). The platform supports both individual lead submission and bulk uploading of cold databases via spreadsheets.

Artificial intelligence manages the data processing:

Verification and Qualification: AI checks data completeness. If necessary, an automated qualifier contacts the client to clarify details.

AI checks data completeness. If necessary, an automated qualifier contacts the client to clarify details. Scoring System (0–100): Each lead receives a score indicating readiness to purchase.

Each lead receives a score indicating readiness to purchase. Grades and Commissions:

Hot Lead (70–100 points): Client is ready to buy. The referring agent's commission is 40% of the developer's commission (with 40% going to the local partner).

Client is ready to buy. The referring agent's commission is 40% of the developer's commission (with 40% going to the local partner). Warm Lead: Hesitant client evaluating countries or properties. Referring agent commission is 35% (partner receives 45%).

Hesitant client evaluating countries or properties. Referring agent commission is 35% (partner receives 45%). Cold Lead: Contact database or initial interest from social media. The agent receives 30%. The platform's automated system handles all nurturing, mailings, and regular touchpoints.

Contact database or initial interest from social media. The agent receives 30%. The platform's automated system handles all nurturing, mailings, and regular touchpoints. Score Adjustment: If an agent disagrees with the assigned score, they can submit an objection to review the commission rate.





Marketing Tools, Selections, and Integrations

The platform offers automation for marketing and database management:

AI Content Generator (Content Factory): Creation of posts, stories, captions, and reels based on the platform's knowledge base. Voice input for prompts is supported.

Creation of posts, stories, captions, and reels based on the platform's knowledge base. Voice input for prompts is supported. Personal Referral Link: Agents can place a unique link in social media. Clients who register through it are automatically assigned to the agent.

Agents can place a unique link in social media. Clients who register through it are automatically assigned to the agent. CRM Integration: Connection with external CRM systems for automatic lead forwarding.

Connection with external CRM systems for automatic lead forwarding. Smart Property Selections: Manual listing creation or generation via voice/text prompts to the AI. Clients can vote on projects ("like/dislike"), and the agent receives notifications on their feedback via the portal and a Telegram bot.

Manual listing creation or generation via voice/text prompts to the AI. Clients can vote on projects ("like/dislike"), and the agent receives notifications on their feedback via the portal and a Telegram bot. Financial Block: The "Money" section displays transaction history, projected payout dates, and total turnover for the agent and their team.





Transition Process and Legal Onboarding

The transition to Housebook 2.0 is occurring gradually. During the testing phase, agents can use both platform versions (Housebook 1 and Housebook 2.0) and submit feedback through a dedicated form.

All transactions are executed under the unified international Housebook brand (Housebook Dubai, Housebook Thailand, etc.). Partner onboarding is fully automated: company details are entered in the profile, and contract signing occurs directly in the personal account within 15 minutes.





Conclusion

Housebook 2.0 combines marketing automation, AI lead qualification, and a transparent commission structure. The platform relieves agents of the routine tasks associated with nurturing cold leads and generating content, while preserving a personalized approach to closing deals.