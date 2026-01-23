Catalog
Dubai: Training for primary real estate agents
Date: 23.01.2026

Dubai: Training for primary real estate agents

Stamn One is a project by a developer with a 30-year track record. The complex is located in Jumeirah Garden City, in central Dubai, close to DIFC, Burj Khalifa, the Museum of the Future, beaches, and the metro. The presentation covers the advantages of the location, capital growth potential, rental demand, and a price comparison with neighboring areas. Layouts of studios and one-bedroom apartments are reviewed in detail, along with payment plan terms, specifications, infrastructure, and projected returns.


  1. Stamn One
    Stamn One
    Makeen Residence, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ3 2026
    DeveloperStamn Real Estate Development
    Total areafrom 42 m² to 111 m²
    Down Payment10%
    from 300 418 $from 3 127 $/m²
Catalog