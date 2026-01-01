Catalog
Stamn One

Makeen Residence, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Developer
Stamn Real Estate Development
Total area
from 42 m² to 111 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 300 418 $from 3 127 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
40%
Post Handover
20%
Post Handover Installment Period
12 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2026
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3.4 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
42 – 111
300 418 – 349 923
3 127 – 7 039
1 bedroom
84 – 89
497 852 – 592 786
5 867 – 6 598
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Aesthetic residential complex in the Al Satwa area. The architecture of the Stamn One building harmoniously combines innovative design and Arab traditions, which set a new standard for a modern lifestyle. Key features - All apartments have high-quality finishes in bright, soothing colors, a Smart Home system, high ceilings, functional layouts, panoramic windows, and private balconies. - The complex's infrastructure includes gym, yoga space, children's playground, separate pools for adults and children, lounge area, water sports equipment, rooftop garden, outdoor cinema, cafe, etc. Location advantages The project is characterized by easy transport accessibility. Emirates Tower Metro Station is a 6-minute walk away. The Coca-Cola Arena and the City Walk area can be reached in 6 minutes, and the Museum of the Future and Dubai World Trade Center can be reached in 8 minutes. The popular Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall locations are 9 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 12-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
Makeen Residence, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport550 m
School2 km
Shop650 m
Medical center2 km
Metro station1 km
Airport10 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
