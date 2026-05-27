Closed Webinar on a New Investment Product in Bali

Oasis Pandawa — a complex of 11 three-bedroom villas in southern Bukit. All units have been built, commissioned, and handed over to the management company. Six villas are available for sale. This is a turnkey business with a booking history and confirmed profitability — not a construction project or CGI renderings.





Location

The Pandawa area, between Nusa Dua and Uluwatu. 30 minutes from the airport via a high-speed toll road with no traffic. Access to the road — one minute. Pandawa and Melasti beaches with white sand — five minutes away. Golf clubs, beach clubs, restaurants, and nightlife — 15 minutes.





Returns and Guarantees

Villa price — $270,000. The developer offers a guaranteed choice: 10% annual return for the first year, or 8% for three years. The developer covers any shortfall; any excess goes entirely to the investor. Actual returns are estimated at 11–12% per year in US dollars.





Operating Model

Nine months per year — long-term rental; three months of high season — daily rentals. Average daily rate — $200 per night. Revenue split: 55% to the investor, 45% covers operating expenses. The split is fixed in the contract.





Terms

Installment plan: 50% upfront, the remaining 50% over six months with no interest. Returns accrue from the first payment. Payment options: SWIFT, cash, USDT. The investor may use the villa for personal stays, subject to prior approval of the dates.





Legal Structure

Tourism zone land (pink zone) — the only category legally permitted for short-term daily rentals. Leasehold until 2055 with a fixed price for a 20-year extension. Building permit and certificate of occupancy have been obtained. Documents have passed OSS state verification.





Quality

Single-level villas, 4.6 m ceilings, floor-to-ceiling glazing with UV protection. Multi-layer waterproofing of foundations and walls. Extended structural warranty — 20 years.