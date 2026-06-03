Broker Briefing: Georgia Real Estate Dreamland Oasis

Georgia's resort property market is undergoing a meaningful transformation. The chaotic high-rise development that once defined urban centres is giving way to large-scale, self-contained eco-concepts with their own fully developed infrastructure. The flagship of this shift is the operational hotel-residential complex Dreamland Oasis, located on the Black Sea's first line, directly adjacent to Batumi's famous Botanical Garden. The launch of the new Dreamland Parkview quarter — with sales officially opening on June 1, 2026 — clearly reflects the key demand trends: environmental consciousness, year-round service, and diversified rental formats.





An Autonomous Eco-City Concept

Dreamland Oasis has been developing over the past ten years and today spans a fully landscaped territory of 10 hectares. Already operational are 15 residential blocks, a hotel, and a complete entertainment infrastructure: a private waterpark, sports courts, leisure areas, and a restaurant network (European, Georgian, and Italian cuisine). The complex's defining feature is its gated format and strict commitment to a car-free courtyard concept. The entire internal territory is fully pedestrianized and under 24-hour security, making it safe for families. Vehicle access is restricted to the outer perimeter. By 2029, upon completion of the final phases, all construction activity on site will cease entirely, and the complex will take on its definitive architectural form.





Architecture & Specifications: Dreamland Parkview

The new Parkview residential block accommodates 535 apartments. The building is positioned at a specific angle to the shoreline, ensuring excellent sea views from virtually every unit. Lower-floor windows overlook a landscaped park area and pools, while from the fifth floor upward, residents enjoy open sea horizon views. The building features efficient internal circulation: 5 high-speed elevators and 4 stairwells. Ceiling height is 2.9 metres. Façades are finished with modern, durable unpainted materials that retain their aesthetic appearance in the humid coastal climate. An exclusive Sky Bar for residents will be created on the rooftop.





Finish Options & Pricing

The developer offers a flexible approach across three main categories:

Shell & Core. The most popular format among local buyers. Includes plastered walls ready for painting or wallpapering, sound and thermal insulation between units, floor screed, and connected utilities. Air conditioning systems and boilers are placed in dedicated balcony niches to preserve façade aesthetics. At launch pricing, with a special discount applied, a 35 sq. m studio in this format starts from $59,000 to $63,600. Turnkey (unfurnished). For investors who prefer to avoid renovation, three dedicated floors (approximately 100 apartments) are available in this format. A fixed rate of $500 per sq. m for a full fit-out to the developer's European standards is added to the shell & core price. A finished studio in this format will cost approximately $80,000. Fully fitted. Move-in or rental-ready. Includes quality renovation, a full furniture set, appliances, textiles, and accessories. For a 35 sq. m studio, the total cost comes to approximately $105,000.





Financial Instruments: Installments & Mortgages for Foreign Buyers

The project offers a comfortable investment model with a low entry threshold. The standard payment structure is as follows: Reservation: $5,000 (included in the total price). Down payment: 20% of the property value, payable within two weeks of reservation. Installment plan: the remaining 80% is split into equal quarterly payments through to the end of 2029. Payment is accepted via international bank transfers (including ruble settlements through partner banks) and in cryptocurrency. Cross-border transfers through Georgian banks may incur local fees of approximately 3%. An additional market driver is the significant easing of mortgage conditions for foreign nationals at Georgian banks. Loans are available for up to 10 years with a down payment of 30% to 40%. This instrument is most effectively applied at the final construction stages or when purchasing ready units in existing blocks.





Overcoming Seasonality: Infrastructure Expansion

Seasonality is a traditional challenge for coastal resorts. During summer, Dreamland Oasis approaches 100% occupancy, but demand drops in winter months. To ensure year-round returns, the developer is making a major investment in a wellness sector. The project includes the region's largest balneological wellness and spa centre, spanning 7,000 sq. m. Its facilities include four year-round heated seawater pools, thermal zones, relaxation rooms, and healthy dining cafés. The centre's medical unit will be staffed by qualified physicians who develop personalised wellness and nutrition programmes for guests. A transport solution is being addressed in parallel. A modern four-level enclosed parking facility for 800 vehicles is being built on the site of the existing open-air lot outside the residential perimeter. It will serve both Parkview apartment owners and guests of the existing hotel. Residents will be offered the option to purchase a fixed parking space or use shared zones.





Tax Environment & Rental Income

Georgia maintains one of the most liberal tax regimes for property owners: Annual property tax: 0%. Purchase tax / registration fees: none (registering a preliminary agreement in the electronic registry costs approximately $100). Capital gains tax on resale: if the property is sold via assignment or sale-and-purchase agreement after 24 months from the date of purchase, the tax rate is 0%. For speculative resale within two years, a 20% tax applies to net profit.

Rental income management is handled entirely by the in-house operator Dreamland Property Management. Projected net rental yield averages 6% to 10% per annum. While some market players advertise figures of 12–15%, the developer quotes conservative, realistic numbers backed by steady growth in regional tourist arrivals and the expansion of year-round spa infrastructure. The minimum projected asset appreciation from groundbreaking to handover is 30%.