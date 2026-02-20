Catalog
Date: 20.02.2026

Master Class from a UAE Developer

A prestigious residential complex in the unique location of Dubai Islands. Design, interior finishes, infrastructure, and the payment plan — all covered in a new webinar by Housebook and Imtiaz Developments.

  1. Imtiaz Developments

    Imtiaz Developments

    The company was founded in the UAE in October 2014 and has successfully developed and grown until now. The philosophy is based on an unwavering commitment to creating long-term value. The developer aims to revolutionize the real estate industry by setting new standards in design, functionality and sustainability.

