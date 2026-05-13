Exclusive summer offers from Golden Bridge

✅ For projects Floarea Skies, Floarea Oasis и ⁠Floarea Breeze apply higher commission 3,5% and 5% discount.





✅ For the project Provenza — 3% commission and 4% discount.





✅ Special offer for The Caden:

booking just 5%

commission 2,5%

4% discount for clients

after 10% down paument and signing SPA, agent will get 1% cash bonus

commission is paid within 7 days after 20% payment is maid by a client





*The amount of the commission received by the agent is indicated based on the terms of the basic “Selection” Plan. The actual payout depends on the selected Plan within the Housebook platform.





For more details, please, contact Housebook managers on WhatsApp via this link 👈🏻