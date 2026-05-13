Exclusive summer offers from Golden Bridge

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2027
DeveloperMashriq Elite Development
Total areafrom 74 m² to 109 m²
Down Payment20%
✅ For projects Floarea Skies, Floarea Oasis и Floarea Breeze apply higher commission 3,5% and 5% discount.
✅ For the project Provenza — 3% commission and 4% discount.
✅ Special offer for The Caden:
*The amount of the commission received by the agent is indicated based on the terms of the basic “Selection” Plan. The actual payout depends on the selected Plan within the Housebook platform.
For more details, please, contact Housebook managers on WhatsApp via this link 👈🏻