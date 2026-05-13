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HomeBlogPromotionsExclusive summer offers from Golden Bridge
Date: 13.05.2026
from 13.05.2026 10:18 to 30.08.2026 21:00

Exclusive summer offers from Golden Bridge

Exclusive summer offers from Golden Bridge

✅ For projects Floarea Skies, Floarea Oasis и ⁠Floarea Breeze apply higher commission 3,5% and 5% discount.


✅ For the project Provenza — 3% commission and 4% discount.


✅ Special offer for The Caden:

  • booking just 5%
  • commission 2,5%
  • 4% discount for clients
  • after 10% down paument and signing SPA, agent will get 1% cash bonus
  • commission is paid within 7 days after 20% payment is maid by a client


*The amount of the commission received by the agent is indicated based on the terms of the basic “Selection” Plan. The actual payout depends on the selected Plan within the Housebook platform.


For more details, please, contact Housebook managers on WhatsApp via this link 👈🏻

  1. Floarea Skies by Mashriq Elite
    Floarea Skies by Mashriq Elite
    Laval Residence, District JVC 10, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ3 2027
    DeveloperMashriq Elite Development
    Total areafrom 74 m² to 109 m²
    Down Payment20%
    from 323 758 $from 4 350 $/m²
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