Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogFloarea Oasis by Mashriq Elite

Floarea Oasis by Mashriq Elite

Al Awazi Residences, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 1
Building
Developer
Mashriq Elite Development
Total area
from 38 m² to 119 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 187 611 $from 3 783 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
15%
Post Handover
35%
Post Handover Installment Period
35 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors13
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
38 – 42
187 611 – 201 498
4 707 – 4 902
1 bedroom
70 – 85
272 022 – 342 818
3 844 – 4 026
2 bedrooms
114 – 119
443 567 – 451 736
3 783 – 3 868
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A new symbol of luxury in Dubai Land Residence Complex. The Floarea Oasis residential complex harmoniously combines European aesthetics and refined style. The elegant lines of the facade, designer interiors, and attention to every detail create an atmosphere of comfort and inspiration. This is a space for those who choose perfection over compromise. Key features - All apartments feature high-quality finishes in calm, natural tones, built-in appliances from European brands, a smart home system with Alexa voice assistant, and panoramic windows. - The parking lot is equipped with license plate recognition technology, which facilitates entry and exit. - Charging stations are available for electric car owners. - Residents have access to a wide range of amenities: gym, yoga and meditation area, outdoor sports and children's playgrounds, table tennis, separate swimming pools for adults and children, barbecue terrace, lounge area, rooftop garden, conference room, and more. Location advantages The project is located in an area with a well-developed road network, providing access to the two nearest highways: Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Al Ain. It takes 10 minutes to get to the Dubai Outlet Mall and IMG World of Adventures amusement park, 15 minutes to the Global Village international fair and popular locations such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. It takes 18 minutes to get to the Palm Polo Club and 19 minutes to the Meydan Race Course. The journey to Dubai International Airport takes 20 minutes.

Location

View on map
Al Awazi Residences, Dubailand Residence Complex, Wadi Al Safa 5, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport300 m
School2 km
Shop400 m
Medical center2 km
Airport22 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Library
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Catalog