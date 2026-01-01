Floarea Oasis by Mashriq Elite

Description

A new symbol of luxury in Dubai Land Residence Complex. The Floarea Oasis residential complex harmoniously combines European aesthetics and refined style. The elegant lines of the facade, designer interiors, and attention to every detail create an atmosphere of comfort and inspiration. This is a space for those who choose perfection over compromise. Key features - All apartments feature high-quality finishes in calm, natural tones, built-in appliances from European brands, a smart home system with Alexa voice assistant, and panoramic windows. - The parking lot is equipped with license plate recognition technology, which facilitates entry and exit. - Charging stations are available for electric car owners. - Residents have access to a wide range of amenities: gym, yoga and meditation area, outdoor sports and children's playgrounds, table tennis, separate swimming pools for adults and children, barbecue terrace, lounge area, rooftop garden, conference room, and more. Location advantages The project is located in an area with a well-developed road network, providing access to the two nearest highways: Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Al Ain. It takes 10 minutes to get to the Dubai Outlet Mall and IMG World of Adventures amusement park, 15 minutes to the Global Village international fair and popular locations such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. It takes 18 minutes to get to the Palm Polo Club and 19 minutes to the Meydan Race Course. The journey to Dubai International Airport takes 20 minutes.