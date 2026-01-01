Catalog
Floarea Breeze by Mashriq

Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Mashriq Elite Development
Total area
from 81 m² to 176 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 517 086 $from 5 137 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
81 – 97
517 086 – 587 883
6 032 – 6 339
2 bedrooms
116 – 158
734 922 – 816 610
5 137 – 6 284
3 bedrooms
136 – 176
857 454 – 1 140 912
6 260 – 6 461
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Low-rise residential complex on the shores of the Persian Gulf on Dubai Islands. Floarea Breeze's spacious layouts, floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows, and large balconies fill the interiors with natural light and offer picturesque views. Here you will find the perfect balance between a resort atmosphere and the dynamics of a big city. Key features - The apartments are finished with high-quality materials: Italian tiles, natural stone, marble, granite, tempered glass, and solid wood elements. - All residences feature built-in Bosch appliances and a Smart Home system with Alexa voice assistant. - For the convenience of car owners, the parking lot entrance is equipped with a license plate recognition system. - Residents have access to a gym, yoga and meditation space, playground, table tennis, Zen garden, swimming pool, lounge areas, barbecue terrace, and more. Location advantages The project is located 5 minutes from the Infinity Bridge, which connects the islands to the mainland. Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Al Mamzar Beach Park, and Zabeel Park are 15 minutes away. Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, and Gold Souk are within a 20-minute radius. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 25 minutes.

Location

View on map
Dubai Islands, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More details

Transport accessibility

Airport8 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
