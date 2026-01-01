Floarea Breeze by Mashriq

Description

Low-rise residential complex on the shores of the Persian Gulf on Dubai Islands. Floarea Breeze's spacious layouts, floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows, and large balconies fill the interiors with natural light and offer picturesque views. Here you will find the perfect balance between a resort atmosphere and the dynamics of a big city. Key features - The apartments are finished with high-quality materials: Italian tiles, natural stone, marble, granite, tempered glass, and solid wood elements. - All residences feature built-in Bosch appliances and a Smart Home system with Alexa voice assistant. - For the convenience of car owners, the parking lot entrance is equipped with a license plate recognition system. - Residents have access to a gym, yoga and meditation space, playground, table tennis, Zen garden, swimming pool, lounge areas, barbecue terrace, and more. Location advantages The project is located 5 minutes from the Infinity Bridge, which connects the islands to the mainland. Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Al Mamzar Beach Park, and Zabeel Park are 15 minutes away. Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, and Gold Souk are within a 20-minute radius. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 25 minutes.