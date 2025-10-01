Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogProvenza Residences by IKR Development

Provenza Residences by IKR Development

1, Heilbronn Villas, JVC District 14, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
IKR Development
Total area
from 63 m² to 152 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 275 017 $from 3 215 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
30 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors18
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
63 – 78
275 017 – 313 138
3 987 – 4 323
2 bedrooms
110 – 152
428 863 – 490 129
3 215 – 3 874
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Architectural embodiment of French elegance in Jumeirah Village Circle. The name Provenza Residences is inspired by the atmosphere of the South of France and symbolizes the art of beautiful living. The exquisite interiors combine sophisticated style with a high level of comfort. It is a place where architecture evokes emotion and luxury is felt at first sight. Key features - All apartments feature author's design by a titled French architect, thoughtful layouts, high ceilings, panoramic windows and premium appliances from European brands. - The state-of-the-art Alexa-enabled Smart Home system provides full control over light, temperature and security with just one touch. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga studio, indoor and outdoor children's play spaces, rooftop lounge area, swimming pools, Jacuzzi, Zen garden, movie theater, BBQ terrace, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to Al Khail Road. The Dubai Marina area and Mall of the Emirates are a 10-minute drive away, while the popular Burj Al Arab location and Palm Jumeirah beaches are a 15-minute drive away. Downtown Dubai and Business Bay are 20-25 minutes away. There are stores, cafes and a future metro station within walking distance. Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Location

View on map
1, Heilbronn Villas, JVC District 14, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop200 m
Medical center600 m
Airport30 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

News

  1. Top 5 Popular Neighborhoods in Dubai 2025
    Top 5 Popular Neighborhoods in Dubai 202512.10.2025
  2. How to find affordable real estate in Dubai: complete guide for beginner investors
    How to find affordable real estate in Dubai: complete guide for beginner investors05.06.2025
Item 1 of 2
Catalog