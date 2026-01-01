Catalog
THE CADEN by PRESCOTT

Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Developer
Prescott Development
Total area
from 72 m² to 197 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 497 481 $from 6 117 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2028
Sales launchQ1 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors20
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
72 – 79
497 481 – 532 879
6 731 – 6 836
3 bedrooms
188 – 197
1 154 799 – 1 296 392
6 117 – 6 548
Description

An elegant high-rise residence, The Caden, is located in the promising Meydan Horizon district, which is part of Mohammed Bin Rashid City. The project offers a balance between the dynamic energy of a metropolis and a tranquil life surrounded by nature and lagoons. Key Features – Spacious modern layouts with panoramic glazing. – Option to purchase apartments with furnishings tailored to the owner’s preferences. – Multi-level wellness complex featuring an infinity pool, jacuzzi, state-of-the-art gyms, and spa. – Relaxation and work zones: coworking spaces, cinema room, lounges, and a clubhouse. – The building is equipped with smart management systems. Location Advantages The primary advantage is its proximity to key Dubai landmarks. It takes 10 minutes to reach Downtown Dubai and DIFC, 15 minutes to Business Bay and Dubai Water Canal, and 20 minutes to Dubai Design District. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is a 15-20 minute drive away.

Location

Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School9 km
Shop500 m
Medical center2 km
Airport11 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space

Developer

Prescott Development

Prescott Development

A company founded in 2006 and specializing in the construction of premium commercial and residential projects characterized by luxury and refined style. Since its inception, the organization has been committed to exceeding client expectations by developing buildings of the highest quality and adopting modern construction techniques.
