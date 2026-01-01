Floarea Skies by Mashriq Elite

Description

An architectural symphony rising above the urban landscape of JVC. Floarea Skies represents the epitome of modern living, where elegance meets innovative design. This project embodies the pursuit of impeccable quality and sets new standards for luxury living in a quiet family-friendly community. Key Features – Thoughtfully designed apartments featuring spacious layouts, panoramic glazing, and built-in smart home systems with Alexa voice assistant. – Premium interior finishes: elegant glass and wood wardrobes, high-quality European finishing materials, stylish sanitaryware, and a modern kitchen equipped with top-class appliances. – Rich leisure infrastructure including a rooftop infinity pool, Japanese garden, meditation area, mini-golf, gym, library, and BBQ zone. – Cutting-edge technological solutions: high-speed elevators, parking system with license plate recognition, and an electric vehicle charging station. Location Advantages The complex is located in the central part of Jumeirah Village Circle. Schools, hospitals, and shopping malls are situated in close proximity. Dubai Miracle Garden and Dubai Butterfly Garden are a 10-minute drive away, Dubai Autodrome – 15 minutes, and Dubai Marina, Dubai Hills Mall, and Mall of the Emirates – 20 minutes. Major landmarks, including Palm Jumeirah and IMG Worlds of Adventure, are 22 minutes away. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 25 minutes.