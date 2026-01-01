Catalog
Floarea Skies by Mashriq Elite

Laval Residence, District JVC 10, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Mashriq Elite Development
Total area
from 36 m² to 109 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 212 117 $from 4 367 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
30%
Post Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors20
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
36 – 55
212 117 – 244 792
4 412 – 5 762
1 bedroom
66 – 77
314 227 – 340 095
4 367 – 4 717
2 bedrooms
102 – 109
481 688 – 489 857
4 461 – 4 692
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

An architectural symphony rising above the urban landscape of JVC. Floarea Skies represents the epitome of modern living, where elegance meets innovative design. This project embodies the pursuit of impeccable quality and sets new standards for luxury living in a quiet family-friendly community. Key Features – Thoughtfully designed apartments featuring spacious layouts, panoramic glazing, and built-in smart home systems with Alexa voice assistant. – Premium interior finishes: elegant glass and wood wardrobes, high-quality European finishing materials, stylish sanitaryware, and a modern kitchen equipped with top-class appliances. – Rich leisure infrastructure including a rooftop infinity pool, Japanese garden, meditation area, mini-golf, gym, library, and BBQ zone. – Cutting-edge technological solutions: high-speed elevators, parking system with license plate recognition, and an electric vehicle charging station. Location Advantages The complex is located in the central part of Jumeirah Village Circle. Schools, hospitals, and shopping malls are situated in close proximity. Dubai Miracle Garden and Dubai Butterfly Garden are a 10-minute drive away, Dubai Autodrome – 15 minutes, and Dubai Marina, Dubai Hills Mall, and Mall of the Emirates – 20 minutes. Major landmarks, including Palm Jumeirah and IMG Worlds of Adventure, are 22 minutes away. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 25 minutes.

Location

Area Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
School900 m
Shop350 m
Medical center700 m
Airport31 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Library
For children
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
