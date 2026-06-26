Branded Residences in the UAE: Features, Benefits, and Investment Potential

The UAE’s luxury real estate market continues to evolve, with branded residences emerging as one of its most prominent trends in recent years. Today, these developments are no longer limited to Dubai and are increasingly appearing across other emirates.

In this article, we will look at how they differ from traditional premium real estate and why they are in such high demand.





What are branded residences?

Branded residences are residential developments created by developers in partnership with internationally recognized hotel operators (Marriott, Four Seasons), fashion houses (Armani, Fendi), and luxury automotive brands (Aston Martin, Porsche, Bugatti). These partners do more than simply license their name – they help shape the project’s concept, interior design, and service standards.

The concept first emerged within the luxury hotel industry, where leading operators introduced private residences to complement their hospitality offerings. The idea was to allow clients to enjoy permanent homeownership while maintaining access to the high level of service associated with premium hotels. As demand grew, this model expanded into a distinct segment of the global real estate market.





Why are they more expensive?

Several factors contribute to the higher value of these properties:

High-end services. Depending on the development, owners may enjoy five-star hotel services as well as exclusive amenities, including swimming pools, spas, fitness centres, and residents’ lounges.

Exclusivity. Unlike traditional residential complexes, such developments account for only a small share of the premium real estate market. This is due to a more complex development model that involves a well-known international company and compliance with its established standards.

Investment appeal. Association with a globally recognized company strengthens market confidence and contributes to stronger resale potential and liquidity.





Which projects are shaping the UAE market today?

According to international analysts, the value of these properties in Dubai is on average 25–35% higher than that of comparable real estate, while in some cases the premium reaches 60%.

Four Seasons (hotel-inspired living). Four Seasons places its main emphasis on hospitality. Residence owners benefit from the same service standards and amenities that the company has refined over decades of operating luxury hotels. Today, Four Seasons has sold more than $12 billion worth of branded residences and manages thousands of private homes worldwide.

Armani Residences (design and minimalism) . Armani Residences feature Armani/Casa interior solutions and the signature aesthetic of the brand. The first project was completed in Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, after which the concept expanded to other countries.

Bugatti Residences (architecture and engineering) . Inspired by Bugatti hypercars, the development features flowing architectural lines, bespoke engineering solutions, and premium finishing materials.

Tonino Lamborghini Residences (Italian design) . Tonino Lamborghini developments showcase the company’s distinctive Italian design language. Contemporary residences combine bespoke interiors with smart home technologies and extensive lifestyle amenities.





Branded residences as an investment asset

The growing popularity of branded residences is reflected not only in the increasing number of new developments but also in market performance. According to CBRE, the global commercial real estate services and investment company, more than 7,700 branded residences were sold in Dubai during the first nine months of 2025, with the total transaction value exceeding AED 50 billion. Compared to the same period in 2024, transaction volume increased by 26%, while total sales value rose by 51%.

Analysts also note that these properties are typically sold at a significantly higher premium than comparable luxury developments. In Dubai, the average premium is approximately 64%, while in Abu Dhabi it reaches 87%.

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Conclusion

Branded residential developments have become one of the fastest-growing segments of the UAE real estate market. Created in partnership with globally recognized brands, they combine premium service, distinctive design, and limited market supply. Recent market data confirms sustained demand for this type of property from both homebuyers and investors.





On the Housebook platform, you can browse the latest branded real estate projects in the UAE, compare offerings from different developers, and select a property that suits your investment objectives and personal preferences.







