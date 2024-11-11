Catalog
Bugatti Residences by Binghatti

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Al Khaleej Al Tejari 1 Street, 11
Building
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 188 m² to 1899 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 4
Starting price
from 5 282 504 $from 18 915 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2026
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height4.2 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
Building height200 m
Unit typesApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
188 – 500
5 282 504 – 9 475 831
18 915 – 28 037
3 bedrooms
352 – 585
9 965 960 – 11 763 101
20 104 – 28 309

Description

The first real estate project by the French brand Bugatti, showcasing the art of living. Here, you can wake up to the sound of waves crashing against the shoreline and relax on a terrace with breathtaking views of a private beach. The complex features an exclusive collection of 2-4 bedroom apartments and penthouses. Most units come with a private pool on the terrace, offering views of downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and Dubai Canal. Some penthouses are equipped with a staff room, office, game room, gym, cinema, and car elevator. A fully automated "Smart Home" system allows residents to remotely control lighting and air conditioning. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including a beach, gym, lounge, pool, and SPA salon. Premium services such as concierge, valet, chauffeur, butler, maid, bodyguard, and private chef are available. Within a 5-10 minute walk, you can reach Spinneys and FMART SUPERMARKET, Streaks Salon Business Bay, Excellency Center, Oneera Cafe Business Bay, Basko Dubai, and Otantik Business Bay. Near the main attractions Within a 5-minute drive, you can reach Dubai Opera, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall. The popular Downtown Dubai district is located 10 minutes away, and Dubai Marina is 25 minutes away from the complex. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project is characterized by sleek contours and smooth lines. The facade opens up new perspectives from all sides, creating an incredible sense of flow and movement. Reliable developer Binghatti Developers is the development arm of Binghatti Holding, founded in 1890. The company's real estate portfolio includes 40+ projects, each with technological and innovative architectural solutions.

Location

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Al Khaleej Al Tejari 1 Street, 11

Area Business Bay

Dubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport300 m
Sea5 km
School1 km
Shop400 m
Medical center300 m

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Beauty shop
  • Shop
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More details

Videos

News

Catalog