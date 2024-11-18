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HomeReal Estate CatalogFour Seasons Private Residences DIFC

Four Seasons Private Residences DIFC

1/2, Al Mustaqbal Street, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
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Building
Developer
H&H Development
Total area
from 447 m² to 934 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 3 to 5
Starting price
from 9 495 599 $from 21 232 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
On Signing SPA
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
3 bedrooms
447 – 457
9 495 599 – 10 896 063
21 232 – 23 795
4 bedrooms
559 – 663
14 309 029 – 15 975 390
24 067 – 25 564
5 bedrooms
747 – 934
19 969 880 – 22 044 928
23 578 – 26 732
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Flawless service at the heart of Dubai's financial centre. Four Seasons Private Residences DIFC is a branded premium-class complex designed for successful business leaders, ambitious professionals, and high-net-worth individuals. The project concept brings together dynamic work, secluded relaxation, and the harmonious atmosphere of a private community. Key Features* — The architectural ensemble by David Chipperfield Architects comprises four monolithic towers rising above a shared podium. The building's crisp linear façade creates a striking contrast with the gentle curves that shape an inviting pedestrian plaza below. — The unique interior design was crafted by the renowned international firm Tihany Design, which tailored every space to the owners' vision. The residences combine timeless elegance, exceptional functionality, and an atmosphere of absolute tranquility. — The in-house wellness facilities include an outdoor pool with a bar, a spa, a sauna, a steam room, a gym, and a golf simulator. The podium level features cascading oasis-style gardens, a private cinema, a cigar lounge, event rooms, as well as a playroom and a dedicated swimming area for children. — Round-the-clock concierge service provides residents with a personalized approach, property management, valet parking, mail handling, and comprehensive technical maintenance. On request: private chef, housekeeping, catering, dry cleaning, babysitting, IT assistance, and transfer arrangements. Location Advantages The complex is situated in the prestigious DIFC business district, 5 minutes from the metro. Dubai Mall Fashion Avenue, Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, Souk Al Bahar, Sky Views Observatory, Coca-Cola Arena, Zabeel Palace, and The Museum of the Future are all within 5–10 minutes. Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, and Dubai International Cricket Stadium are 15–20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive.

Location

View on map
1/2, Al Mustaqbal Street, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport250 m
School2 km
Shop280 m
Medical center600 m
Metro station1 km
Airport14 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Golf Simulator
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace

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