Description

Flawless service at the heart of Dubai's financial centre. Four Seasons Private Residences DIFC is a branded premium-class complex designed for successful business leaders, ambitious professionals, and high-net-worth individuals. The project concept brings together dynamic work, secluded relaxation, and the harmonious atmosphere of a private community. Key Features* — The architectural ensemble by David Chipperfield Architects comprises four monolithic towers rising above a shared podium. The building's crisp linear façade creates a striking contrast with the gentle curves that shape an inviting pedestrian plaza below. — The unique interior design was crafted by the renowned international firm Tihany Design, which tailored every space to the owners' vision. The residences combine timeless elegance, exceptional functionality, and an atmosphere of absolute tranquility. — The in-house wellness facilities include an outdoor pool with a bar, a spa, a sauna, a steam room, a gym, and a golf simulator. The podium level features cascading oasis-style gardens, a private cinema, a cigar lounge, event rooms, as well as a playroom and a dedicated swimming area for children. — Round-the-clock concierge service provides residents with a personalized approach, property management, valet parking, mail handling, and comprehensive technical maintenance. On request: private chef, housekeeping, catering, dry cleaning, babysitting, IT assistance, and transfer arrangements. Location Advantages The complex is situated in the prestigious DIFC business district, 5 minutes from the metro. Dubai Mall Fashion Avenue, Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, Souk Al Bahar, Sky Views Observatory, Coca-Cola Arena, Zabeel Palace, and The Museum of the Future are all within 5–10 minutes. Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, and Dubai International Cricket Stadium are 15–20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive.