Mercer House by Ellington

The Dome Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Al Thanyah 5, Al Thanyah, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Ellington Group
Total area
from 88 m² to 238 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 761 559 $from 7 728 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors47
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
88
761 559
8 565
2 bedrooms
132 – 138
1 280 552 – 1 291 988
9 335 – 9 689
3 bedrooms
198 – 238
1 813 431 – 1 845 562
7 728 – 9 151

Description

The elite residential complex of the new generation, Mercer House, will become a multifunctional complex where luxury and functionality come together. Two towers, connected by a common podium, promise to provide residents with exceptional quality of life through a unique choice of living spaces and access to cutting-edge amenities. Key project features - All apartments are equipped with a smart home system. The convenient layout includes balconies, laundry rooms, and semi-enclosed kitchens with built-in appliances and convenient islands separating them from the living area. Bedrooms come with built-in wardrobes, while penthouses are complemented by studies, lounge areas, and spacious terraces with private pools. - The project offers luxury amenities on four podium levels, including a beach club with a pool and integrated bar, shopping centers with shops, boutiques, cafes, and restaurants, wellness areas, a multi-sports hall, and more. Various indoor and outdoor play areas are available for children to choose from. - Residents have access to round-the-clock concierge services, as well as parking for cars and bicycles. Community infrastructure Uptown Dubai is attractive for families and businessmen, offering comfortable living and leisure conditions. The community infrastructure includes educational institutions, such as Emirates International School Meadows and Dubai British School Jumeirah Park. The nearby JLT Park offers excellent outdoor recreational opportunities. Uptown Plaza is just a few minutes away from the complex. There are plans for the development of modern public spaces with shops, cafes, and restaurants. Location advantages Thanks to its advantageous location, the complex offers convenient access to many key sites and areas in Dubai, including Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah, as well as The Walk, JBR waterfront, where one can enjoy beach walks, shopping, and international cuisine. The Dubai International Airport, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall are all within a 20-30 minute drive.

Location

The Dome Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Al Thanyah 5, Al Thanyah, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea3 km
Metro station1 km
Airport35 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Squash court
  • Tennis court
  • Volleyball court
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace

Developer

Ellington Group

Ellington Group

The developer has been offering residential real estate of high quality in the UAE's most sought-after locations since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award in the category “Best Luxury Real Estate Developer in Dubai”.
Videos

