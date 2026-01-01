Mercer House by Ellington

Description

The elite residential complex of the new generation, Mercer House, will become a multifunctional complex where luxury and functionality come together. Two towers, connected by a common podium, promise to provide residents with exceptional quality of life through a unique choice of living spaces and access to cutting-edge amenities. Key project features - All apartments are equipped with a smart home system. The convenient layout includes balconies, laundry rooms, and semi-enclosed kitchens with built-in appliances and convenient islands separating them from the living area. Bedrooms come with built-in wardrobes, while penthouses are complemented by studies, lounge areas, and spacious terraces with private pools. - The project offers luxury amenities on four podium levels, including a beach club with a pool and integrated bar, shopping centers with shops, boutiques, cafes, and restaurants, wellness areas, a multi-sports hall, and more. Various indoor and outdoor play areas are available for children to choose from. - Residents have access to round-the-clock concierge services, as well as parking for cars and bicycles. Community infrastructure Uptown Dubai is attractive for families and businessmen, offering comfortable living and leisure conditions. The community infrastructure includes educational institutions, such as Emirates International School Meadows and Dubai British School Jumeirah Park. The nearby JLT Park offers excellent outdoor recreational opportunities. Uptown Plaza is just a few minutes away from the complex. There are plans for the development of modern public spaces with shops, cafes, and restaurants. Location advantages Thanks to its advantageous location, the complex offers convenient access to many key sites and areas in Dubai, including Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah, as well as The Walk, JBR waterfront, where one can enjoy beach walks, shopping, and international cuisine. The Dubai International Airport, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall are all within a 20-30 minute drive.