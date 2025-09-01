Post-handover in Dubai: true benefits

Are you considering buying apartments in a new building in Dubai or another emirate? The key point that should be explored first is the payment plan. The standard scheme includes prepayment, contributions during the construction phase and the final transfer upon receipt of the keys. However, sometimes you can find a more attractive option.





What is a post-handover?





This is the period that begins immediately after the official transfer of the property from the developer to the buyer and registration of ownership.





In other words, post-handover is, in fact, an interest–free installment plan that is activated after receiving the keys. The object becomes property, and then the rest of the cost is paid over several years (usually from 1 to 5).





This payment option makes real estate in the UAE especially attractive.





Samana Hills South 2 is a residential complex with a quiet and peaceful atmosphere. The apartments come with high-quality finishes, functional layouts and panoramic windows, and there are options with private pools. On the territory of the complex: gym, sports and children's playgrounds, swimming pools, Jacuzzi, lounge areas, cinema, etc. The dynamic Dubai Industrial City area is located 20-30 minutes from most of the city's central areas.

Prices: from $ 163,376

Handover: 3Q 2028

Post-handover: 33% for 33 months after key transfer





How does it work?





The scheme may vary depending on the developer and the specific project. However, the general structure often looks like this:

The initial payment, which can be 20-30% of the cost of the object. Part of the remaining amount is paid in stages during the construction process, as in the usual schemes. After the construction is completed and all mandatory payments are made at this stage, the buyer receives the keys to the property (handover). The remaining part of the property's value is paid in installments, usually within 1-5 years after receiving the keys. These payments can be monthly, quarterly, or other, depending on the terms of the agreement.





The Cove Edition 6 project offers fully furnished apartments with premium finishes in a modern style. Residents have access to rooftop infinity-pool, gym, children's playroom, cafeteria, recreation areas, etc. The location is located in the popular Dubailand area with a well-developed residential infrastructure and good transport links to other areas of Dubai.

Prices: from $200,986

Handover: 4Q 2027

Post-handover: 30% for 36 months after key transfer





Main advantages of post-handover





The owner can start living in his new property or rent it out immediately after receiving the keys. This is especially attractive for those who are already moving to the UAE or in need of housing "here and now".

Instead of waiting for full repayment of all payments, you can flexibly plan your finances by allocating the remaining amount over a longer period of time.

Post-handover allows you to receive income from an object much earlier than with standard payment schemes. Rent can help offset some of the regular payments.

The lender in this case is the developer, not the bank or financial institution. This simplifies the obtaining process, as there is no need to go through a complicated approval procedure.

Often, there are no interest rates on post-handover or they are significantly lower than on mortgage loans. This may be attractive to investors who want to minimize upfront costs.





Elegant Oasiz residential tower offers stylish studios with designer finishes and contrasting color accents in the interior. The infrastructure of the residential complex includes: gym, sports fields, running tracks, children's playroom, Jacuzzi, spa, swimming pool, cinema, etc. Dubai Silicon Oasis is an innovative technology park and a developed residential area with everything you need for a comfortable life, located 15 minutes from the center of Dubai.

Prices from: $ 207,488

Handover: 4Q 2027

Post-handover: 30% for 30 months after key transfer





Important nuances instead of conclusions

Before using the post-handover program, it is extremely important to carefully study the terms of the contract, paying special attention to interest rates, payment deadlines and possible penalties. It is necessary to make sure of your financial stability in order to comfortably pay the remaining amount within the agreed period, taking into account potential changes in income.

In addition, it is worth choosing only reliable and trusted developers with a positive reputation in the market, since the post-handover conditions, including possible interest charges, are determined directly by them and can significantly affect the total cost of the facility.





Before making a final decision, we recommend that you consult with an experienced real estate agent who will help you understand all the details and choose the most profitable option.