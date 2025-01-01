Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesSamana Hills South-2

Samana Hills South-2

500, Saih Shuaib 2 Street, Saih Shuaib 2, Madinat Al Qudra, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 1
Building
Developer
Samana Developers
Total area
from 34 m² to 92 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 163 376 $from 3 664 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
46%
Upon Handover
1%
Post Handover
33%
Post Handover Installment Period
33 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2028
Interior finishDecorated
Ceiling height3.3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors6
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
34
163 376
4 791
1 bedroom
60
231 450
3 833
2 bedrooms
92
340 368
3 664
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Oasis of peace and quiet amidst the bustling metropolis of Dubai Industrial City. The concept of the Samana Hills South 2 residential complex is based on the idea of privacy and relaxation. Here everyone can find a balance between the energy of the city and the harmony of nature. Key features - Finishing with high-quality materials in all apartments. Functional layouts provide comfort, and panoramic windows offer magnificent views of the surrounding landscape. Some units has private pools. - The complex has a gym, sports and children's playgrounds, separate pools for adults and children, a Jacuzzi, lounge areas, a barbecue terrace, an outdoor cinema, etc. Location advantages The project has access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. It will take 15 minutes to get to Dubai Investment Park, 20 minutes to Dubai Marina, and 35 minutes to Business Bay. It will take 25 minutes to get to the Mall of the Emirates. Al Maktoum International Airport is 18 minutes away.

Location

On map
500, Saih Shuaib 2 Street, Saih Shuaib 2, Madinat Al Qudra, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Shop450 m
Airport17 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Samana Developers

Samana Developers

One of the fastest growing real estate companies in the UAE with an impeccable reputation. It is an integral part of SAMANA Group, a business conglomerate comprising more than 10 companies.
More
CatalogMap