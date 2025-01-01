Description

Oasis of peace and quiet amidst the bustling metropolis of Dubai Industrial City. The concept of the Samana Hills South 2 residential complex is based on the idea of privacy and relaxation. Here everyone can find a balance between the energy of the city and the harmony of nature. Key features - Finishing with high-quality materials in all apartments. Functional layouts provide comfort, and panoramic windows offer magnificent views of the surrounding landscape. Some units has private pools. - The complex has a gym, sports and children's playgrounds, separate pools for adults and children, a Jacuzzi, lounge areas, a barbecue terrace, an outdoor cinema, etc. Location advantages The project has access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. It will take 15 minutes to get to Dubai Investment Park, 20 minutes to Dubai Marina, and 35 minutes to Business Bay. It will take 25 minutes to get to the Mall of the Emirates. Al Maktoum International Airport is 18 minutes away.