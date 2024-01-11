Not just the desert: top 5 impressive places in the UAE

Where tourists go first and why buying real estate in the UAE is more profitable near the main attractions.

Affordable real estate and famous attractions create a unique image of the United Arab Emirates. In our selection we tell about the five most famous and visited places in the UAE. Every tourist strives to visit here and get a lot of bright emotions, so to buy an apartment in relative proximity to the impressive places will be a great investment in the future.

Burj Khalifa Tower (Dubai)

This is not just the tallest building in the world, but a real symbol of the progress of the Emirates. The construction of the tower moved at a record pace and took six years. Everyone who has been here will say with certainty that the Burj Khalifa is a place worth visiting at least once in a lifetime. The observation deck offers the most breathtaking view of Dubai and the city's landmarks. The elevators in Burj Khalifa are among the fastest in the world: visitors to Dubai can get to the desired floor in about one minute. Inside the building there are shopping centers, offices of large companies, restaurants, gyms and even a hotel.

Recommendations for visiting. It is better to buy tickets in advance via the Internet. In order to fully enjoy the walk, it is recommended to choose morning hours for visiting.

Sheikh Zayed Mosque (Abu Dhabi)

This mosque is one of the largest in the world. In the Emirates it is usually customary to let only Muslims into mosques, but this attraction is open to all tourists. Sheikh Zayd Mosque can accommodate about forty thousand people at a time. The scale of the building and the courtyard, lined with colored and white stones, will amaze even the most sophisticated tourist.

There are certain rules for guests of Abu Dhabi. It is not allowed to enter the mosque in ordinary clothes. Girls at the entrance are given special capes that cover the head and all parts of the body. Men need to visit the mosque in a shirt and be in pants, not shorts.

It is in the Sheikh Zayd Mosque that there is a huge chandelier decorated with Swarovski stones and gold leaf. And the carpet, which is located in the main prayer hall, is considered the largest in the world and is also one of the attractions of Abu Dhabi.

Recommendations for a visit. If you want to plunge into the atmosphere of a fairy tale, then we recommend visiting the mosque at sunset. At this time you will be able to make cool shots and fully appreciate the scale of the structure.

Louvre Museum (Abu Dhabi)

There is a perception that there are no art galleries in the Emirates, nor art in general. However, this point of view is easily challenged. The main museum of the UAE is, of course, the "Louvre", located in the center of the cultural island of Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi. The museum has a unique collection from ancient times to the present day. The museum itself also looks quite spectacular: futuristic architecture, a lot of water channels, a large openwork dome, thanks to which light enters the hall. Because of this it feels like the museum is under the sky right in the sea. Inside the museum you can see more than 600 works of art, including paintings, sculptures and other objects from different countries and eras. But even if you do not understand or do not like art - "Louvre" is worth visiting for the sake of creating unusual photos.

"Louvre" is not in vain named the same as the museum of the same name in Paris. For this "name" Emirate of Abu Dhabi paid France about 525 million dollars. By the way, they bought the "name" not forever, but only for thirty years. A little more cost the lease of exhibits. But true connoisseurs will undoubtedly note the collection of masterpieces by Picasso, Van Gogh, Leonardo da Vinci, etc.

Recommendations for visiting. It is better to come to the museum in the first half of the week, as closer to the weekend there may be a lot of visitors. Do not bring large backpacks or allow extra time to drop them off at the checkroom.

Sharjah Mosque (Sharjah)

The Sharjah Mosque (the largest in the emirate) opened its doors in 2019. The building is able to accommodate about twenty-five thousand worshippers. The mosque includes not only a prayer hall, but also various zones that will be interesting for non-Muslims. For example, there is a large library, souvenir stores, beautiful open areas for rest, as well as various cafes where you can have a snack.

Recommendations for visiting. The dress code in Sharjah is much stricter than in Dubai, so before visiting the mosque think over your image in advance. You may have to buy an abaya (religious clothing), but it is better not to do it in a tourist place.

Old Daya Fort (Ras Al Khaimah)

Old Daya Fort can be called the most important historical monument in the emirates. This attraction is located on a 70-meter hill, and you can get to it by climbing more than two hundred steps. From the top of the fort there are views of the mountains, the sea and lush palm gardens. There are several other historical sites near the fort, such as ancient tombs.

Recommendations for visiting. Wear comfortable shoes and plan your visit during daylight hours, as the territory is not equipped with lighting.

Top 3 projects for real estate investment in the UAE

Investing in real estate located near major attractions is always a tempting idea. It is unlikely that the price of such housing will eventually creep down. It is not uncommon for investors to purchase real estate near tourist attractions for rent, as there will always be people who want to live in such a place. The main advantage of living near the most visited places in the country - the ability to not spend a lot of time on long trips back and forth. We have chosen three interesting projects in the UAE, from which it is easy and convenient to get to the main attractions.

Elvira - is an apartment complex in the Dubai Hills Estate area. The apartments are fifteen minutes from the famous Burj Khalifa tower and other attractions.

Cost: from 2,319,888 AED

Saadiyat Lagoons Villas - villas in an exclusive family community near the emirate's main attractions. The Louvre, the city's main museum, is fifteen minutes from the compound.

Cost: from 9 202 966 AED

Cape Hayat - is a residential complex on the shore of the Persian Gulf. From it it is easy to get to the old fort of Daya and other attractions of Ras al-Khaimah.

Cost: from 1,562,000 AED

Conclusion

Real estate located near attractions compares favorably with housing in less infrastructural locations. Therefore, investors prefer to invest in apartments that can be easily sold in the future or rented out on a short-term basis.