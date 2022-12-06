UAE
Saadiyat Lagoons Villas

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island East
DeveloperAldar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 792 m² to 872 m²
Bedrooms5
Start price9 202 966 AED
from 9 202 966 AED
from 10 902 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%920 297 AED
Registration of the contract
2%184059 AED
Before the completion date
40%3 681 186 AED
Handover
50%4 601 483 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ1 2026
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectVilla
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 9 202 966 AED
BalconyYes
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Volleyball court
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Cinema

Transport accessibility

High school5 km
Shop3 km
Medical center4 km
Sea6 km

About project

Exclusive project is a gated family community surrounded by white sandy beaches and mangrove thickets on Saadiyat Island. Discover a coastal lifestyle that harmoniously combines comfort, luxury, and closeness to nature. The collection features two-story villas with 4, 5, and 6 bedrooms, a maid's room, and covered parking spaces. The layouts offer the possibility to build a private pool and an additional single-story building for a home office, gym, or guest bedroom.

Residents will enjoy premium amenities of Saadiyat Lagoons, including landscaped parks, restaurants, shops, schools, pools, sports, and playgrounds. Within 10-15 minutes, you can reach Tamara Polyclinics LLC medical center, Saadiyat To Go and Waitrose Supermarkets, New York University Abu Dhabi, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi School, Bright Beginnings Nursery, Kai Beach and Soul Beach, and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club. Transport accessibility Within 5 minutes, you can reach Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, connecting the island to the mainland of Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi International Airport is a 28-minute drive away. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai takes 1 hour. Near the main attractions The city's main museums - Louvre Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi - and the world's first interfaith complex, The Abrahamic Family House, are located 15 minutes away from the community area. Surrounded by nature Enjoy walks along the coast, in green parks, and admire pink flamingos in the mangrove thickets right within the complex's premises. High-quality finish Finishes can be done in one of 4 options according to your preference. Two color palettes are offered: warm and cool tones. The standard option allows the use of laminate, ceramics, and quartz in finishes. The premium option includes parquet flooring, marble, and a "smart home" system. Reliable developer Aldar Properties is a company that has been developing residential complexes in various areas of the UAE since 2004. The real estate portfolio includes Al Raha Beach, Yas Island, World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, Al Falah and Noor Al Ain.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
5 bedrooms
792 - 872
9 202 966 - 9 506 740
10 902 - 11 620

Infrastructure

