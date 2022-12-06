Saadiyat Lagoons Villas

Residents will enjoy premium amenities of Saadiyat Lagoons, including landscaped parks, restaurants, shops, schools, pools, sports, and playgrounds. Within 10-15 minutes, you can reach Tamara Polyclinics LLC medical center, Saadiyat To Go and Waitrose Supermarkets, New York University Abu Dhabi, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi School, Bright Beginnings Nursery, Kai Beach and Soul Beach, and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club. Transport accessibility Within 5 minutes, you can reach Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, connecting the island to the mainland of Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi International Airport is a 28-minute drive away. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai takes 1 hour. Near the main attractions The city's main museums - Louvre Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi - and the world's first interfaith complex, The Abrahamic Family House, are located 15 minutes away from the community area. Surrounded by nature Enjoy walks along the coast, in green parks, and admire pink flamingos in the mangrove thickets right within the complex's premises. High-quality finish Finishes can be done in one of 4 options according to your preference. Two color palettes are offered: warm and cool tones. The standard option allows the use of laminate, ceramics, and quartz in finishes. The premium option includes parquet flooring, marble, and a "smart home" system. Reliable developer Aldar Properties is a company that has been developing residential complexes in various areas of the UAE since 2004. The real estate portfolio includes Al Raha Beach, Yas Island, World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, Al Falah and Noor Al Ain.

