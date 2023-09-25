ElviraUnited Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Khail Road, 99/10
The new residential complex in Dubai Hills Estate is a true oasis of tranquility and serenity. Enjoy breathtaking views of the Dubai Marina skyline and surrounding landscaped gardens. The complex offers a collection of 1-3 bedroom apartments, townhouses, and duplexes, all featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, spacious terraces, and balconies. Neutral-toned interiors create a cozy and harmonious atmosphere, while private gardens help residents relax after a hard day.
Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle with pools, a gym, a multi-purpose hall, a barbecue area, public spaces, a landscaped area, and a playroom. Within a 5-10 minute drive are The Hills Eatery restaurant, Dubai Hills Mall, Franprix, Spinneys Dubai Hills and Geant Hypermarket stores, American Hospital Dubai Hills Clinic, and BinSina Pharmacy. Splash Park and Dubai Hills Golf Club are also located the same distance from the complex. Transport accessibility The complex offers easy access to Al Khail Road, allowing quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport can be reached within 20 minutes. Near the main attractions The famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and dancing fountains are located 15 minutes from the complex. Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah can be reached within 20 minutes. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.