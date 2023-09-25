UAE
Elvira

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Khail Road, 99/10
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 4
Project Render
DeveloperEmaar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 98 m² to 106 m²
Bedrooms2
Start price2 319 888 AED
from 2 319 888 AED
from 22 385 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%231 989 AED
Registration of the contract
4%92796 AED
Before the completion date
70%1 623 922 AED
Handover
20%463 978 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings2
Completion dateQ4 2026
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 2 319 888 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

Transport accessibility

Public transport2 km
High school2 km
Shop600 m
Medical center750 m

About project

The new residential complex in Dubai Hills Estate is a true oasis of tranquility and serenity. Enjoy breathtaking views of the Dubai Marina skyline and surrounding landscaped gardens. The complex offers a collection of 1-3 bedroom apartments, townhouses, and duplexes, all featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, spacious terraces, and balconies. Neutral-toned interiors create a cozy and harmonious atmosphere, while private gardens help residents relax after a hard day.

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle with pools, a gym, a multi-purpose hall, a barbecue area, public spaces, a landscaped area, and a playroom. Within a 5-10 minute drive are The Hills Eatery restaurant, Dubai Hills Mall, Franprix, Spinneys Dubai Hills and Geant Hypermarket stores, American Hospital Dubai Hills Clinic, and BinSina Pharmacy. Splash Park and Dubai Hills Golf Club are also located the same distance from the complex. Transport accessibility The complex offers easy access to Al Khail Road, allowing quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport can be reached within 20 minutes. Near the main attractions The famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and dancing fountains are located 15 minutes from the complex. Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah can be reached within 20 minutes. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
98 - 106
2 319 888 - 2 372 888
22 385 - 23 508

Infrastructure

News about project

