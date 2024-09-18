Vida Residences at Hillside Park by Emaar

Description

Elegant residential complex overlooking Dubai Hills Park. Vida Residences at Hillside Park offers branded residences with 1–3 bedrooms in a prestigious area where modern architecture harmoniously blends with the natural landscape. Key Features — Interiors are designed in a restrained neutral palette with accents of warm beige and gray tones. Matte surfaces combine with the textures of natural stone and wood. White marble with delicate veins, mocha-colored wood veneer, leather inserts, and graphite accents create an atmosphere of elegance and sophistication. — Resident amenities include: gyms, a yoga area, a multi-purpose court, a swimming pool, a lounge, dining areas, an amphitheater, an open-air cinema, a barbecue zone, and picnic spots. — Facilities for active recreation: a rope park, a scooter track, mini-golf, and children's playgrounds. Location Advantages The project is situated in Dubai Hills Estate with convenient access to major highways, ensuring quick connections to key city locations. The drive to Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa takes 15 minutes, to Dubai Marina and Miracle Garden — 20 minutes, to Palm Jumeirah — 30 minutes. Travel time to Dubai International Airport is approximately 25 minutes.