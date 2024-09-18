Catalog
Vida Residences at Hillside Park by Emaar

Prive Residence, Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Building
Developer
Emaar Properties
Total area
from 67 m² to 243 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 820 000 AEDfrom 26 383 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
70%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors22
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Townhouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
67 – 80
1 820 000 – 2 183 499
26 984
2 bedrooms
98 – 143
2 710 000 – 3 923 775
27 390
3 bedrooms
147 – 185
3 880 000 – 4 904 536
26 383
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Elegant residential complex overlooking Dubai Hills Park. Vida Residences at Hillside Park offers branded residences with 1–3 bedrooms in a prestigious area where modern architecture harmoniously blends with the natural landscape. Key Features — Interiors are designed in a restrained neutral palette with accents of warm beige and gray tones. Matte surfaces combine with the textures of natural stone and wood. White marble with delicate veins, mocha-colored wood veneer, leather inserts, and graphite accents create an atmosphere of elegance and sophistication. — Resident amenities include: gyms, a yoga area, a multi-purpose court, a swimming pool, a lounge, dining areas, an amphitheater, an open-air cinema, a barbecue zone, and picnic spots. — Facilities for active recreation: a rope park, a scooter track, mini-golf, and children's playgrounds. Location Advantages The project is situated in Dubai Hills Estate with convenient access to major highways, ensuring quick connections to key city locations. The drive to Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa takes 15 minutes, to Dubai Marina and Miracle Garden — 20 minutes, to Palm Jumeirah — 30 minutes. Travel time to Dubai International Airport is approximately 25 minutes.

Location

Prive Residence, Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport25 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area

Developer

Emaar Properties

The developer is among the most renowned and valuable real estate development companies in the world. The developer, with its extensive competencies in real estate, retail and shopping centers, hospitality and leisure, is shaping a new way of life through its commitment to design excellence, quality construction and on-time delivery.
More

