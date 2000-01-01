VALO by Emaar

Description

The residential complex will be located in the trendy Dubai Creek Harbour neighborhood near the metro. This project offers an exclusive combination of proximity to the bustling city and a tranquil communion with nature. Every detail has been carefully planned and executed with sustainability, innovation and aesthetic appeal in mind. Key features - Ideally located near a metro station, picturesque waterfront and parks. - Breathtaking views of Dubai Creek. - The architecture of VALO will be an outstanding example of modern design. - The developer supports the principles of green building to preserve the environment. - Residents of the complex will be able to enjoy a range of first-class amenities and entertainment. They will have access to a temperature-controlled swimming pool, outdoor and indoor gyms, recreational facilities, wellness areas, barbecue area, etc. Neighborhood Infrastructure Dubai Creek Harbour is an ultra-modern and stylish neighborhood that fits perfectly into the established image of Dubai. Not far from the complex are schools Deira International School, Universal American School, Dubai Festival City Mall, medical facilities Mediclinic Creek Harbour, Emirates Specialty Hospital. Valo is also close to the central park, marina, promenade and beach. Location advantages Getting to the residential complex will be easy with the help of the green metro line as well as bus routes. Valo's location near Ras Al Khor and Al Rebat St. roads will allow you to comfortably travel around the city by private transportation. You can reach the famous Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve in 5 minutes, the Burj Khalifa in 10 minutes and Dubai International Airport in 15 minutes.