VALO by Emaar

The Canal District, Community Al Kheeran First, Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Emaar Properties PJSC
Total area
from 69 m² to 165 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 790 000 AEDfrom 24 121 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%179 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%71600 AED
Before the completion date
80%1 432 000 AED
Handover
10%179 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ3 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen
Number of buildings1
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesPlanning

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
69
1 790 000
25 622
2 bedrooms
99
2 400 000
24 121
3 bedrooms
165
4 130 000
24 891

Description

The residential complex will be located in the trendy Dubai Creek Harbour neighborhood near the metro. This project offers an exclusive combination of proximity to the bustling city and a tranquil communion with nature. Every detail has been carefully planned and executed with sustainability, innovation and aesthetic appeal in mind. Key features - Ideally located near a metro station, picturesque waterfront and parks. - Breathtaking views of Dubai Creek. - The architecture of VALO will be an outstanding example of modern design. - The developer supports the principles of green building to preserve the environment. - Residents of the complex will be able to enjoy a range of first-class amenities and entertainment. They will have access to a temperature-controlled swimming pool, outdoor and indoor gyms, recreational facilities, wellness areas, barbecue area, etc. Neighborhood Infrastructure Dubai Creek Harbour is an ultra-modern and stylish neighborhood that fits perfectly into the established image of Dubai. Not far from the complex are schools Deira International School, Universal American School, Dubai Festival City Mall, medical facilities Mediclinic Creek Harbour, Emirates Specialty Hospital. Valo is also close to the central park, marina, promenade and beach. Location advantages Getting to the residential complex will be easy with the help of the green metro line as well as bus routes. Valo's location near Ras Al Khor and Al Rebat St. roads will allow you to comfortably travel around the city by private transportation. You can reach the famous Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve in 5 minutes, the Burj Khalifa in 10 minutes and Dubai International Airport in 15 minutes.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

High school7 km
Shop3 km
Medical center3 km
Airport11 km

Project advantages

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Open balcony
  • Terrace