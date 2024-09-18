Catalog
Trussardi Residences 2

172, Contemporary 12, Contemporary Garden, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Mira Developments
Total area
from 37 m² to 177 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 794 000 AEDfrom 20 777 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
4%
Post Handover
36%
Installment period
12 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors13
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
37 – 48
794 000 – 1 042 072
21 367
1 bedroom
70 – 92
1 550 000 – 2 033 154
21 952
2 bedrooms
149 – 177
3 100 000 – 3 680 938
20 777
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Tranquility and privacy amidst the bustling metropolis at Al Furjan. Trussardi Residences 2's modern architectural design sets it apart from the cityscape. Thanks to its convenient location, you can easily reach any part of the city. Premium design, thoughtful layouts, world-class amenities and impeccable service create an atmosphere of comfortable and carefree living. Key features - Fully ready-to-move-in apartments with Trussardi Casa furniture, built-in appliances from Miele and Villeroy&Boch brands, walk-in closets, Smart Home system, dishes, tableware and premium linens. - Residents have access to 24-hour concierge and valet services, and once a week cleaning service. - Emirates Government Service Hub branch is located within the complex to facilitate the processing and getting of various documents. - Residents have access to a fitness room with sports equipment from TechnoGym, treadmill, yoga space, mini golf course, padel tennis court, playground, large swimming pool, sauna, outdoor movie theater, barbecue terrace, lounge area, etc. Location advantages The project is located between two roads Al Asayel Street and Gardens Boulevard. Discovery Gardens Metro Station is 1 minute away, Medcare Medical Center and educational institutions are 4 minutes away. Ibn Battuta Mall is 8 minutes away and Bluewaters Island, JBR and Palm Jumeirah are 12 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 28 minutes away.

Location

On map
172, Contemporary 12, Contemporary Garden, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates

District Discovery Gardens

Dubai
Discovery Gardens is a bedroom community near the sea coast, known for its original architecture and lush greenery. There are all the necessary infrastructure facilities and a developed public transportation network. The community will be comfortable for families with children, retirees and everyone who enjoys a leisurely lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport300 m
High school550 m
Shop800 m
Medical center750 m
Metro station500 m
Airport29 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe

