Tranquility and privacy amidst the bustling metropolis at Al Furjan. Trussardi Residences 2's modern architectural design sets it apart from the cityscape. Thanks to its convenient location, you can easily reach any part of the city. Premium design, thoughtful layouts, world-class amenities and impeccable service create an atmosphere of comfortable and carefree living. Key features - Fully ready-to-move-in apartments with Trussardi Casa furniture, built-in appliances from Miele and Villeroy&Boch brands, walk-in closets, Smart Home system, dishes, tableware and premium linens. - Residents have access to 24-hour concierge and valet services, and once a week cleaning service. - Emirates Government Service Hub branch is located within the complex to facilitate the processing and getting of various documents. - Residents have access to a fitness room with sports equipment from TechnoGym, treadmill, yoga space, mini golf course, padel tennis court, playground, large swimming pool, sauna, outdoor movie theater, barbecue terrace, lounge area, etc. Location advantages The project is located between two roads Al Asayel Street and Gardens Boulevard. Discovery Gardens Metro Station is 1 minute away, Medcare Medical Center and educational institutions are 4 minutes away. Ibn Battuta Mall is 8 minutes away and Bluewaters Island, JBR and Palm Jumeirah are 12 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 28 minutes away.