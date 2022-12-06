UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Sportz

Sportz

Wimbledon Tower, West Gate Apartments, Dubai Sports City, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 9
Project Render
DeveloperDanube Properties
Total areafrom 43 m² to 112 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price818 000 AED
from 818 000 AED
from 14 782 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Registration of the contract
4%32720 AED
Before the completion date
65%531 700 AED
Post-Handover
35%286 300 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2027
Number of floors39
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 818 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Jacuzzi
  • Fitness center
  • Beauty shop
  • Barbershop
Sport
  • Table tennis room
  • Tennis court
  • Billiard room
Territory
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Cinema
  • Library

Transport accessibility

Public transport500 m
High school3 km
Shop1 km
Medical center3 km

About project

Twin towers in a mixed-use development area where all conditions are created to support a healthy lifestyle. Come home to a well-planned space with a wide range of living and recreational opportunities. The complex features studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Large panoramic windows fill the apartments with sunlight and reveal breathtaking views of the surrounding spaces. Ambitious plots with private pools usher in a new era of modern real estate innovations, setting a high standard for living.

The complex offers a wide range of amenities: lobbies, outdoor and children's pools, a SPA salon, sauna and jacuzzi, barbecue area, beauty salon, business center, billiards, badminton and table tennis courts, pilates studio, yoga and meditation area, bike track, basketball and tennis courts, running track, cricket field, climbing wall, fitness center, playground, golf simulator, water lounge, outdoor cinema, library. Within a 10-minute drive are Grandiose and Carrefour supermarkets, City Centre Meaisem, Victory Heights Primary School, The Royal Grammar School Guildford and Dwight School, Kinder Castle Nursery and The Els Club At Dubai Sport City. Transport accessibility The complex is conveniently located near the main Dubai highway — Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, allowing quick access to the city's main locations. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are both reachable within 25 minutes by car. Reliable developer Danube Properties is one of the largest companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. During his activity, the developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards due to the high quality of real estate and an individual approach to each client.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
43 - 43
818 000 - 829 000
18 650 - 18 901
1 bedroom
59 - 74
927 000 - 1 166 000
15 633 - 15 712
2 bedrooms
77 - 101
1 182 000 - 1 697 000
15 189 - 16 784
3 bedrooms
112 - 112
1 659 000 - 1 790 000
14 782 - 15 903

Infrastructure

Wimbledon Tower, West Gate Apartments, Dubai Sports City, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates