The complex offers a wide range of amenities: lobbies, outdoor and children's pools, a SPA salon, sauna and jacuzzi, barbecue area, beauty salon, business center, billiards, badminton and table tennis courts, pilates studio, yoga and meditation area, bike track, basketball and tennis courts, running track, cricket field, climbing wall, fitness center, playground, golf simulator, water lounge, outdoor cinema, library. Within a 10-minute drive are Grandiose and Carrefour supermarkets, City Centre Meaisem, Victory Heights Primary School, The Royal Grammar School Guildford and Dwight School, Kinder Castle Nursery and The Els Club At Dubai Sport City. Transport accessibility The complex is conveniently located near the main Dubai highway — Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, allowing quick access to the city's main locations. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are both reachable within 25 minutes by car. Reliable developer Danube Properties is one of the largest companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. During his activity, the developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards due to the high quality of real estate and an individual approach to each client.

