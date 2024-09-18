Silva by Emaar

Description

An innovative concept of coastal living in the heart of Dubai. The Silva residential complex is located in Dubai Creek Harbour and offers luxurious 1–3 bedroom residences and townhouses. It is ideal for those who value a balance between urban dynamics and tranquility. Key Features — Spacious units with private balconies and panoramic terraces offering views of Dubai Creek and the city skyline. Interiors are designed in a cream-sand palette with cypress green accents. Smooth stone and graphic decorative elements are used in the design, creating an atmosphere of coziness and visual clarity. — Infrastructure includes jogging tracks, a swimming pool, sports courts, table tennis, badminton, a football field, a climbing wall, a children's playground, a restaurant, and barbecue areas. — Within the community, residents will have access to Green Gate Park with landscaped gardens, a central square and walking alleys, shops, and a skate park. Location Advantages The project is located in the developing community of Dubai Creek Harbour with direct access to major transport routes. The planned Blue Line metro will provide convenient connection to key areas. The trip to the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary and the Creek Harbour Public viewing deck takes 5 minutes. The road to Dubai Mall, Coca-Cola Arena, Zabeel Palace, and Burj Khalifa Tower will take 10–15 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 10 minutes away.