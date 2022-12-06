UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Seapoint

Seapoint

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, Al Seyahi Street, 242/2
Seaport
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 5
Project Render
DeveloperEmaar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 68 m² to 168 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price3 632 888 AED
from 3 632 888 AED
from 40 263 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%363 289 AED
Registration of the contract
4%145316 AED
Before the completion date
80%2 906 310 AED
Handover
10%363 289 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings2
Completion dateQ2 2028
Number of floors42
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 3 632 888 AED
BalconyYes
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
High school5 km
Shop1 km
Medical center5 km
Sea10 m

About project

Modern project located on the first coastline in the popular Emaar Beachfront area. Enjoy a resort-style lifestyle and discover breathtaking views of Ain Dubai and Palm Jumeirah. The complex offers 305 apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, duplexes, and 5-6 bedroom penthouses. All units feature spacious balconies and high-quality finishes without furniture. Penthouses have terraces, family rooms, demo kitchens, and gyms.

Residents can enjoy a luxurious lifestyle with a 40-meter pool, rooftop garden, private beach, children's pool, play area, shared spaces, BBQ areas, and indoor parking. Dhow Star Floating Restaurant, Al Wasl Dhow, Bar Du Port Dubai, Serenity, and IR Yachts Charter and Services are all within a 5-10 minute walk. Carrefour Market and Fine Mart Marina, Life Pharmacy 73, Skydive Dubai, and Jungle Bay Waterpark are a bit further away. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing for quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 25 minutes. Near the main attractions Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah can be reached in 10 minutes. The famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, singing fountains, and Dubai Opera are all within 20 minutes of the complex. Functional spaces Apartment layouts include living rooms, open-plan kitchens, bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and bathrooms, and laundry rooms. Some units have a maid's room, guest bathroom, and walk-in closet in the main bedroom. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
68 - 68
3 632 888 - 3 694 888
53 131 - 54 038
2 bedrooms
128 - 136
5 161 888 - 6 540 888
40 263 - 50 945
3 bedrooms
140 - 168
8 024 888 - 9 298 888
47 970 - 57 260

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, Al Seyahi Street, 242/2