Residents can enjoy a luxurious lifestyle with a 40-meter pool, rooftop garden, private beach, children's pool, play area, shared spaces, BBQ areas, and indoor parking. Dhow Star Floating Restaurant, Al Wasl Dhow, Bar Du Port Dubai, Serenity, and IR Yachts Charter and Services are all within a 5-10 minute walk. Carrefour Market and Fine Mart Marina, Life Pharmacy 73, Skydive Dubai, and Jungle Bay Waterpark are a bit further away. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing for quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 25 minutes. Near the main attractions Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah can be reached in 10 minutes. The famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, singing fountains, and Dubai Opera are all within 20 minutes of the complex. Functional spaces Apartment layouts include living rooms, open-plan kitchens, bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and bathrooms, and laundry rooms. Some units have a maid's room, guest bathroom, and walk-in closet in the main bedroom. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.

More