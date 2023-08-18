UAE
Home - Residential complexes - Savanna at Creek Beach

Savanna at Creek Beach

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Community Al Kheeran First, The Canal District
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperEmaar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 138 m² to 158 m²
Bedrooms3
Start price3 199 888 AED
from 3 199 888 AED
from 22 775 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%319 989 AED
Registration of the contract
4%127996 AED
Before the completion date
80%2 559 910 AED
Handover
10%319 989 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings2
Completion dateQ3 2026
Number of floors8, 7
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 3 199 888 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Cinema

Transport accessibility

High school7 km
Shop2 km
Medical center6 km

About project

Modern complex is located in the upcoming community of Dubai Creek Harbour, near the landscaped park. Live close to Dubai's major attractions and enjoy the atmosphere of understated luxury. There are 187 apartments to choose from with 1-3 bedrooms, high-quality finishes, and built-in wardrobes. All units come with balconies or terraces, allowing plenty of natural light to flood the interiors. Spacious closets and separate dressing rooms are featured in the bedrooms.

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, with adult and children's swimming pools, a gym, communal areas, outdoor playground, BBQ areas, green spaces, open-air cinema, indoor square, restaurants, and shops. Geant Express Supermarket and LuLu Hypermarket, Sayf and Mondoux restaurants, Maple Bear Nursery Creek Harbour, and Universal American School are all within a 5-10 minute drive. Parks and promenades such as Festival City Lake Walk, Al Jaddaf Walk 2, and Nad Shamma Park are also nearby. Iconic architecture of Dubai Savanna buildings boast a unique appearance, light-colored facades, high-quality craftsmanship, modern architecture, and elegant interiors. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary can be reached in 8 minutes. There are many attractions around the island, including the Creek Marina yacht dock, island park, and several waterfronts. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
3 bedrooms
138 - 158
3 199 888 - 3 712 888
22 775 - 23 495

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Community Al Kheeran First, The Canal District

