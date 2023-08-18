Savanna at Creek Beach

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, with adult and children's swimming pools, a gym, communal areas, outdoor playground, BBQ areas, green spaces, open-air cinema, indoor square, restaurants, and shops. Geant Express Supermarket and LuLu Hypermarket, Sayf and Mondoux restaurants, Maple Bear Nursery Creek Harbour, and Universal American School are all within a 5-10 minute drive. Parks and promenades such as Festival City Lake Walk, Al Jaddaf Walk 2, and Nad Shamma Park are also nearby. Iconic architecture of Dubai Savanna buildings boast a unique appearance, light-colored facades, high-quality craftsmanship, modern architecture, and elegant interiors. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary can be reached in 8 minutes. There are many attractions around the island, including the Creek Marina yacht dock, island park, and several waterfronts. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.

