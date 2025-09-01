UAE
Phantom by Binghatti

19/2, Assel Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
DeveloperBinghatti Holding LTD
Total areafrom 73 m² to 198 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price1 376 999 AED
from 1 376 999 AED
from 13 644 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%275 400 AED
Registration of the contract
4%55080 AED
Before the completion date
50%688 500 AED
Handover
30%413 100 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2025
Number of floors46
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 376 999 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
73 - 84
1 376 999 - 1 614 999
18 743 - 19 014
2 bedrooms
147 - 158
2 175 999 - 2 396 999
14 742 - 15 099
3 bedrooms
196 - 198
2 677 499 - 2 711 499
13 644 - 13 661

Description

In the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), a new masterpiece of contemporary architecture will arise. A majestic skyscraper with premium apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms will embody luxury and elegance. Its unique design not only makes it a residential complex but also a true symbol of sophistication and opulence. Key Features – Apartments come with balconies and private pools, bathrooms fitted with top-brand sanitary ware, and kitchens fully equipped with necessary appliances. – Finishes include natural materials like wood, marble, glass, and metal. – The complex offers a range of amenities including pools, green gardens, relaxation areas, a children's playground, a gym, various shops, and restaurants. Community Infrastructure JVC features low- and mid-rise buildings with well-developed infrastructure, including parks like Halfa Park and Khansoor Park, Right Health Karama Medical Center, and educational institutions such as JSS International School. Circle Mall JVC provides shopping options, with supermarkets, cafes, and restaurants within walking distance. Location Advantages: The location is well-connected to the city via main highways: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd, Al Khail Rd, and Hassa St. Dubai Marina and Dubai Miracle Garden are a short drive away. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes away, and Al Maktoum International Airport is a 30-minute drive.

Infrastructure

Project advantages

Elevators
  • High-speed elevators
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Terrace