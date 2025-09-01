Phantom by Binghatti

Description

In the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), a new masterpiece of contemporary architecture will arise. A majestic skyscraper with premium apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms will embody luxury and elegance. Its unique design not only makes it a residential complex but also a true symbol of sophistication and opulence. Key Features – Apartments come with balconies and private pools, bathrooms fitted with top-brand sanitary ware, and kitchens fully equipped with necessary appliances. – Finishes include natural materials like wood, marble, glass, and metal. – The complex offers a range of amenities including pools, green gardens, relaxation areas, a children's playground, a gym, various shops, and restaurants. Community Infrastructure JVC features low- and mid-rise buildings with well-developed infrastructure, including parks like Halfa Park and Khansoor Park, Right Health Karama Medical Center, and educational institutions such as JSS International School. Circle Mall JVC provides shopping options, with supermarkets, cafes, and restaurants within walking distance. Location Advantages: The location is well-connected to the city via main highways: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Rd, Al Khail Rd, and Hassa St. Dubai Marina and Dubai Miracle Garden are a short drive away. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes away, and Al Maktoum International Airport is a 30-minute drive.