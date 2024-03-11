UAE
Very soon the UAE will simplify the process of obtaining a Golden Visa
11.03.2024 13:34

Very soon the UAE will simplify the process of obtaining a Golden Visa

Owners of real estate worth more than AED 2 million will be able to obtain a Golden Visa without submitting an application.

This was announced by the Identification and Citizenship Authority (ICP):

UAE land departments will be connected to the ICP portal and will be able to automatically see the value of the real estate owned by the resident when renewing the visa. 

Those who qualify will automatically be granted a Golden Visa without having to apply.


Here are a few properties that if purchased will secure you a Golden Visa:

  • Phantom by Binghatti - a skyscraper with premium 1 to 3 bedroom apartments in the heart of JVC.

2 bedrooms from AED 2,175,999

  • Oria by Emaar - an oasis of suburban comfort in a vibrant neighborhood of a major metropolis - Dubai Creek Harbour.

2 bedrooms from 2,770,000 AED

  • The Sapphire by Damac - a unique residential complex in close proximity to Safa Park and Dubai Canal waterfront in collaboration with Swiss jewelry brand De Grisogono.

1 bedroom from AED 2,160,000

