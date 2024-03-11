Very soon the UAE will simplify the process of obtaining a Golden Visa

Owners of real estate worth more than AED 2 million will be able to obtain a Golden Visa without submitting an application.

This was announced by the Identification and Citizenship Authority (ICP):

UAE land departments will be connected to the ICP portal and will be able to automatically see the value of the real estate owned by the resident when renewing the visa.

Those who qualify will automatically be granted a Golden Visa without having to apply.





