Parkside Boulevard

Ghala Garden, Al Barsha South 3, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Tabeer Development
Total area
from 41 m² to 158 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 692 000 AEDfrom 11 779 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
25%
Before Handover
35%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors10
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
41 – 42
692 000 – 707 000
16 652 – 16 852
1 bedroom
72 – 107
1 176 000 – 1 433 437
13 301 – 16 250
2 bedrooms
117 – 158
1 663 450 – 1 871 287
11 779 – 14 132
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

A tranquil oasis in the heart of the prestigious Arjan district. Parkside Boulevard is an elite residential complex where sophisticated design, cutting-edge technology, and resort-style amenities set a new standard for urban elegance. Key Features — Residences with panoramic windows, 3-meter-high ceilings, and a smart home system integrated into touch panels and a mobile app. — European Bosch/Siemens appliances in kitchens, premium sanitary ware, and modular walk-in wardrobes made of natural wood. — Leisure facilities: beach-style and indoor pools with a diving board, sauna, barbecue areas, a meditation terrace, a children’s playground, a gym, and an open-air cinema. Location Advantages The complex is situated in Arjan, offering excellent transport connectivity: 5 minutes to Dubai Hills Mall, 10 minutes to Mall of the Emirates, and 20 minutes to Dubai Mall. The iconic Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina are within 15–20 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is just 20 minutes away, while Dubai International Airport is reachable in 25 minutes.

Location

On map
District Arjan

Dubai
Arjan is an actively developing neighborhood, which is part of the large Dubailand area. It has a developed infrastructure and convenient transportation. The community will suit both young professionals and families with children.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport900 m
High school700 m
Shop1 km
Medical center900 m
Airport28 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

Tabeer Development

A reliable real estate developer offering high quality properties at affordable prices. Founded in 2014, the company is known for its commitment to excellence, honesty and transparency.
More

