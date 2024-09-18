Catalog
Olbia by Nshama

Rawda 2, Rawda Parkview, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Nshama
Total area
from 54 m² to 158 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 254 564 $from 4 133 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
54 – 71
254 564 – 295 136
4 133 – 4 644
2 bedrooms
85 – 89
374 374 – 412 767
4 400 – 4 633
3 bedrooms
130 – 158
615 899 – 654 564
4 134 – 4 733
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Aesthetic residential complex in Town Square. The modern architecture of the Olbia apartment building and the refined interior design form an ideal combination of style and comfort here. Key features - All apartments have high-quality finishes in light beige tones, built-in German brand appliances, walk-in closets, high ceilings, thoughtful open layouts, panoramic glazing, private balconies. - The complex has gym, swimming pool, children's playground, barbecue area, and pet care room. - The infrastructure of the community includes: running and cycling tracks, basketball and padel tennis courts, football pitch, attractions for children, dog park, veterinary clinic, cafes, restaurants, etc. Location advantages The project has access to the Al Qudra Road, which connects to the major Emirates Road highway. Dubai Hills Mall and Expo 2020 International Exhibition Complex can be reached in 20 minutes. The popular Burj Al Arab location is a 24–minute drive away, and the Dubai Mall is a 29-minute drive away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away, Dubai International Airport is 28 minutes away.

Location

On map
Rawda 2, Rawda Parkview, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport39 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area

Developer

Nshama

Nshama

A reliable real estate developer founded in 2014 by experienced professional Fred Dury. The company has quickly gained a reputation as a responsible partner, realizing ambitious projects in Dubai. Town Square Dubai is a flagship project reflecting the concept of creating cozy residential complexes.
More

CatalogMap