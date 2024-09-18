Olbia by Nshama

Description

Aesthetic residential complex in Town Square. The modern architecture of the Olbia apartment building and the refined interior design form an ideal combination of style and comfort here. Key features - All apartments have high-quality finishes in light beige tones, built-in German brand appliances, walk-in closets, high ceilings, thoughtful open layouts, panoramic glazing, private balconies. - The complex has gym, swimming pool, children's playground, barbecue area, and pet care room. - The infrastructure of the community includes: running and cycling tracks, basketball and padel tennis courts, football pitch, attractions for children, dog park, veterinary clinic, cafes, restaurants, etc. Location advantages The project has access to the Al Qudra Road, which connects to the major Emirates Road highway. Dubai Hills Mall and Expo 2020 International Exhibition Complex can be reached in 20 minutes. The popular Burj Al Arab location is a 24–minute drive away, and the Dubai Mall is a 29-minute drive away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 25 minutes away, Dubai International Airport is 28 minutes away.