The residential complex includes studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, balconies with vertical gardens, functional spaces, and high-quality finishing. The layouts include a kitchen combined with a dining-living room, bedrooms, and a bathroom. All units are equipped with a "smart home" system, which allows for remote control of lighting, curtains, and appliances. Residents have access to a wide range of services and amenities, including pools, waterfalls, relaxation and barbecue areas, children's playgrounds, yoga areas, special relaxation rooms, a health club with a gym, sports courts, a table tennis, a SPA salon, a parking, a concierge service. Within walking distance are Circle Mall JVC and Nesto hypermarket. JSS International School is a 20-minute walk away, and further afield are Dolphin Bay and The Lost Chambers Aquarium. Well-known areas with developed infrastructure such as Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills, Dubai Sports City, Downtown Dubai, and Business Bay are within 10-20 minutes. Transport accessibility JVC is located at the intersection of Al Khail Rd and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd, which allows for quick access to Dubai's famous locations. Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport are 30-35 minutes away from the complex. Surrounded by nature Dubai's key attraction, Miracle Garden, is a 13-minute drive away. The flower park is unique primarily because it is located in the middle of the dead desert, away from the emirate's coastal areas. Eco-friendliness is a feature of the complex Only modern technologies are used in the project, which reduce the negative impact on the environment and increase the comfort of each MAIMOON Gardens resident. The air purification system, energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions reduction technology up to 30%, waste management, and water treatment technology significantly distinguish the complex from other projects. Reliable developer Fakhruddin Properties is a company that has been offering comprehensive real estate solutions since 2003. The developer is actively expanding in the UAE, Uganda, and the UK. The company focuses on implementing projects using modern trends and systems in the field of ecology.

