Maimoon Gardens

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Barsha South 4, JVC District 11, 5 Street, 17/2
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 4
Project Render
DeveloperFakhruddin Properties
Total areafrom 52 m² to 75 m²
Bedrooms1
Start price1 200 000 AED
from 1 200 000 AED
from 18 534 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%120 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%48000 AED
Before the completion date
45%540 000 AED
Post-Handover
45%540 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2025
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 1 200 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
Additionally
  • Shops

Transport accessibility

Public transport950 m
High school1 km
Shop210 m
Medical center5 km

About project

The large-scale project with twin towers in one of the most popular family communities, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). The philosophy of MAIMOON Gardens offers residents a new way of living away from the hustle and bustle of the city and surrounded by picturesque nature.

The residential complex includes studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, balconies with vertical gardens, functional spaces, and high-quality finishing. The layouts include a kitchen combined with a dining-living room, bedrooms, and a bathroom. All units are equipped with a "smart home" system, which allows for remote control of lighting, curtains, and appliances. Residents have access to a wide range of services and amenities, including pools, waterfalls, relaxation and barbecue areas, children's playgrounds, yoga areas, special relaxation rooms, a health club with a gym, sports courts, a table tennis, a SPA salon, a parking, a concierge service. Within walking distance are Circle Mall JVC and Nesto hypermarket. JSS International School is a 20-minute walk away, and further afield are Dolphin Bay and The Lost Chambers Aquarium. Well-known areas with developed infrastructure such as Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills, Dubai Sports City, Downtown Dubai, and Business Bay are within 10-20 minutes. Transport accessibility JVC is located at the intersection of Al Khail Rd and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd, which allows for quick access to Dubai's famous locations. Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport are 30-35 minutes away from the complex. Surrounded by nature Dubai's key attraction, Miracle Garden, is a 13-minute drive away. The flower park is unique primarily because it is located in the middle of the dead desert, away from the emirate's coastal areas. Eco-friendliness is a feature of the complex Only modern technologies are used in the project, which reduce the negative impact on the environment and increase the comfort of each MAIMOON Gardens resident. The air purification system, energy consumption and carbon dioxide emissions reduction technology up to 30%, waste management, and water treatment technology significantly distinguish the complex from other projects. Reliable developer Fakhruddin Properties is a company that has been offering comprehensive real estate solutions since 2003. The developer is actively expanding in the UAE, Uganda, and the UK. The company focuses on implementing projects using modern trends and systems in the field of ecology.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
52 - 75
1 200 000 - 1 390 000
18 534 - 22 901

Infrastructure

