Gianfranco Ferre Residences by Mira

Description

The poetry of Italian style on the shores of the Persian Gulf. Gianfranco Ferre Residences is a branded residential complex where each residence is fully furnished with a collection from the European fashion house. The clubhouse offers sea-view apartments and hotel-level services. Key Features — Interiors are designed in a muted natural palette with textured panels, vertical lighting elements, and designer furniture. Soft textures, turquoise-gray accents, and architectural lighting create an atmosphere of seclusion and harmony. — Premium infrastructure includes two gyms with zones for crossfit, pilates, and cycling, swimming pools, a children's playground, restaurants, a guest lobby, landscaped gardens, and relaxation areas. — 24/7 service offers full support: personal concierge, valet parking, cleaning, and professional security with modern surveillance systems. — Two- and three-bedroom units are equipped with private pools on the terraces. Location Advantages The project is located on the first coastline of Al Marjan Island, providing direct access to the golden-sand beach. The trip to Mövenpick Resort takes 6 minutes, to Wynn Casino Al Marjan Island — 8 minutes, to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah — 11 minutes. The road to Al Hamra Mall takes 15 minutes, to the landmark Gurudwara Ras Al-Khaimah — 20 minutes, and to Dubai — 60 minutes. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 30 minutes away.