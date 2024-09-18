Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesGianfranco Ferre Residences by Mira

Gianfranco Ferre Residences by Mira

Olive Tree Residence, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Mira Developments
Total area
from 41 m² to 301 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 326 752 $from 7 904 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
41
326 752
7 904
1 bedroom
79
639 889
8 046
2 bedrooms
121
1 089 172
8 970
3 bedrooms
301
3 131 370
10 390
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

The poetry of Italian style on the shores of the Persian Gulf. Gianfranco Ferre Residences is a branded residential complex where each residence is fully furnished with a collection from the European fashion house. The clubhouse offers sea-view apartments and hotel-level services. Key Features — Interiors are designed in a muted natural palette with textured panels, vertical lighting elements, and designer furniture. Soft textures, turquoise-gray accents, and architectural lighting create an atmosphere of seclusion and harmony. — Premium infrastructure includes two gyms with zones for crossfit, pilates, and cycling, swimming pools, a children's playground, restaurants, a guest lobby, landscaped gardens, and relaxation areas. — 24/7 service offers full support: personal concierge, valet parking, cleaning, and professional security with modern surveillance systems. — Two- and three-bedroom units are equipped with private pools on the terraces. Location Advantages The project is located on the first coastline of Al Marjan Island, providing direct access to the golden-sand beach. The trip to Mövenpick Resort takes 6 minutes, to Wynn Casino Al Marjan Island — 8 minutes, to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah — 11 minutes. The road to Al Hamra Mall takes 15 minutes, to the landmark Gurudwara Ras Al-Khaimah — 20 minutes, and to Dubai — 60 minutes. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Location

On map
Olive Tree Residence, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

District Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Marjan is an archipelago of four man-made islands in the emirate of Ras El Khaimah. Residential infrastructure and transportation network are being actively developed here. The community will suit investors, expats, young people and those who enjoy a resort lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea50 m
Shop200 m
Airport38 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside

News about project

  1. Top 5 tips on how to choose a villa for investment in Dubai
    Top 5 tips on how to choose a villa for investment in Dubai09.10.2024
  2. Apartments or villas in Dubai: Which to choose?
    Apartments or villas in Dubai: Which to choose?18.09.2024
Item 1 of 2
CatalogMap