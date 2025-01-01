Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesFlora Isle by Centurion

Flora Isle by Centurion

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
Item 1 of 8
1 / 8
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
Developer
Flora Isle Real Estate Development L.L.C
Total area
from 74 m² to 195 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 2 088 888 AEDfrom 27 994 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
50AED
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
74
2 088 888
28 106
2 bedrooms
111
3 120 888
27 994
3 bedrooms
195
6 250 888
32 040

Description

A picturesque oceanfront retreat. Flora Isle is the epitome of tranquility and luxury amidst stunning ocean views. This unique project harmoniously blends the grandeur of nature with modern comforts, offering residents a space to live and relax. Key Features — Interiors are designed in a soft natural palette: light wood, ivory porcelain tiles and fluted wood paneling create an atmosphere inspired by the waves of the sea. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer endless ocean views. — The residence offers premium amenities including indoor and outdoor playgrounds, swimming pools, yoga pavilions, barbecue areas, sea view lounges and wellness gardens. For the active lifestyle enthusiast, there are jogging tracks, outdoor gyms and beach volleyball. — Exclusive beach access, spacious terraces and lounge areas allow residents to enjoy the surrounding tranquility and privacy every day. Location advantages The residence is situated at an ideal elevation for stunning ocean views. Key facilities are easily accessible from the residence, with the city center only 15 minutes away and shopping centers only 20 minutes away. The international airport is located 30 minutes away, making the project affordable and convenient for living and vacationing.

Location

On map
Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea150 m
Shop3 km
Airport9 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Squash court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Terrace
  • Waterside
CatalogMap