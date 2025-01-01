Flora Isle by Centurion

Description

A picturesque oceanfront retreat. Flora Isle is the epitome of tranquility and luxury amidst stunning ocean views. This unique project harmoniously blends the grandeur of nature with modern comforts, offering residents a space to live and relax. Key Features — Interiors are designed in a soft natural palette: light wood, ivory porcelain tiles and fluted wood paneling create an atmosphere inspired by the waves of the sea. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer endless ocean views. — The residence offers premium amenities including indoor and outdoor playgrounds, swimming pools, yoga pavilions, barbecue areas, sea view lounges and wellness gardens. For the active lifestyle enthusiast, there are jogging tracks, outdoor gyms and beach volleyball. — Exclusive beach access, spacious terraces and lounge areas allow residents to enjoy the surrounding tranquility and privacy every day. Location advantages The residence is situated at an ideal elevation for stunning ocean views. Key facilities are easily accessible from the residence, with the city center only 15 minutes away and shopping centers only 20 minutes away. The international airport is located 30 minutes away, making the project affordable and convenient for living and vacationing.