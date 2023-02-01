UAE
Cote d'Azur

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, World Islands
Seaport
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 4
Project Render
DeveloperThe Heart of Europe
Total areafrom 103 m² to 171 m²
Bedrooms1
Start price3 777 918 AED
from 3 777 918 AED
from 36 481 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
30%1 133 376 AED
Registration of the contract
4%151117 AED
Before the completion date
50%1 888 959 AED
Handover
20%755 584 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings4
Completion dateQ4 2023
Number of floors4
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 3 777 918 AED
Construction stagesExisting, Under Construction

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Massage center
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Squash court
  • Table tennis room
  • Billiard room
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Sea10 m

About project

The Côte d'Azur hotel complex, inspired by the spirit of the French Riviera, is located on Main Europe Island. This stunning coastal resort provides access to the finest Mediterranean beaches and the lifestyle of the Côte d'Azur.

The project consists of 4 Mediterranean-themed hotels named after picturesque gems of the French Riviera - Monaco, Nice, Cannes, and St. Tropez. It offers 250 furnished hotel apartments with balconies, modern appliances, and Jacuzzis. Each room is designed with your comfort in mind and equipped with air conditioning, a cozy living area, TV with cable channels, a safe, and a private bathroom. The windows offer breathtaking views of the beach and the Arabian Gulf. The complex provides all the amenities for living and recreation, including a beach, squash court, swimming pools, shopping areas, shops, a museum, a gym, a billiards room, a playground for games and entertainment, a table tennis court, a bowling alley, a yoga area, and a promenade. Spread across an area of over 12,000 square meters, the project encompasses 4 blue lagoons that emulate the natural beauty of the Mediterranean Sea. The Côte d'Azur resort offers guests high-class concierge service and free Wi-Fi. Yacht marina is a feature of the complex The Côte d'Azur resort is the first sailing and beach destination in Dubai's history. Guests will have the opportunity to anchor their own boat at one of the nearby moorings. Yacht transfers to the island depart every 10 minutes. Reliable developer Kleindienst Group is a developer that has become one of the fastest-growing in Dubai over the past 20 years. The company holds an exclusive portfolio of international real estate in Austria, Dubai, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Pakistan, the Seychelles, and South Africa. With over 1000 completed projects.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
103 - 124
3 777 918 - 4 693 856
36 481 - 42 601
1 bedroom
170 - 171
6 266 246 - 7 968 951
36 800 - 46 391

Infrastructure

