Cote d'Azur

The project consists of 4 Mediterranean-themed hotels named after picturesque gems of the French Riviera - Monaco, Nice, Cannes, and St. Tropez. It offers 250 furnished hotel apartments with balconies, modern appliances, and Jacuzzis. Each room is designed with your comfort in mind and equipped with air conditioning, a cozy living area, TV with cable channels, a safe, and a private bathroom. The windows offer breathtaking views of the beach and the Arabian Gulf. The complex provides all the amenities for living and recreation, including a beach, squash court, swimming pools, shopping areas, shops, a museum, a gym, a billiards room, a playground for games and entertainment, a table tennis court, a bowling alley, a yoga area, and a promenade. Spread across an area of over 12,000 square meters, the project encompasses 4 blue lagoons that emulate the natural beauty of the Mediterranean Sea. The Côte d'Azur resort offers guests high-class concierge service and free Wi-Fi. Yacht marina is a feature of the complex The Côte d'Azur resort is the first sailing and beach destination in Dubai's history. Guests will have the opportunity to anchor their own boat at one of the nearby moorings. Yacht transfers to the island depart every 10 minutes. Reliable developer Kleindienst Group is a developer that has become one of the fastest-growing in Dubai over the past 20 years. The company holds an exclusive portfolio of international real estate in Austria, Dubai, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Pakistan, the Seychelles, and South Africa. With over 1000 completed projects.

More