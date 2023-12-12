Guide to artificial islands The World Islands

Top 5 reasons to invest in archipelago real estate

What is World Islands

The World Islands is the most long-awaited and ambitious project in Dubai. In this archipelago there are three hundred islands, which are shaped like the real continents of our planet. The uniqueness of this place lies in the fact that all the islands are created artificially and connected by water routes. The World Islands, is considered one of the most prestigious and expensive areas of Dubai. The average cost of apartments here is 1,800,000 AED.

The concept of the islands

The islands are named after different countries, so, getting here, you can easily "find yourself" in Europe without leaving the UAE. The main goal of the islands is to create a luxurious place for privacy and relaxation, which will attract tourists and investors. Many celebrities have already bought themselves islands in the archipelago. For example, billionaire Richard Branson bought the island "Great Britain", and Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (at the time of the acquisition of the island they were still legally married) bought the island "Ethiopia" in 2007.

Location of the islands

The islands have no land connection to Dubai, so they can only be reached by water or air. Boats are provided for guests and those islanders who for some reason do not have personal transportation. The distance from Dubai to the islands is approximately 4 kilometers. Areas such as Dubai Marina, Jumeirah and Palm Jumeirah are not far from the islands.

Infrastructure of the islands

–Here are modern hotels and everything you need for the best beach vacation.

–Eco-friendly transportation: boats, seaplanes, yachts, speedboats.

–The islands have mini supermarkets with the most necessary goods. However, if you need something that you can't find on the islands, it won't be a problem. After all, the Mall of the Emirates shopping center is just twenty minutes away.

–Cafes and restaurants are located in large hotels. There is no need to leave the island to go to a delicious dinner.

–The cleanest, not overloaded with tourists beaches, a kind of analog of the Maldives.

Why it is profitable for investors to buy real estate in The World Islands

Today The World Islands is being built very actively, so there is an opportunity to buy real estate at a minimum cost. As soon as the archipelago will be fully ready - the prices here will increase significantly.

The archipelago is famous for absolute security: access to the islands have only the residents, and the rest of the protection is provided by security guards.

Investing in real estate in The World Islands, the buyer can qualify for a resident visa. Recall that the visa is not a few years is issued when buying an apartment from 750 000 AED.

The prospect of development of both short-term and long-term rentals.

Villa on the archipelago can become a secluded place of rest for residents of Dubai. For example, to afford to spend a weekend or vacation in the country, practically without moving away from the emirate.

What is The Heart of Europe and why is it popular

The most important and promising project on the islands of Dubai is The Heart of Europe archipelago in the shape of a heart. There are six islands with luxury hotels, apartment complexes, luxury villas and modern infrastructure. The architecture traces the style of European cities: Switzerland, Venice, Germany, etc.

Main features of The Heart of Europe

The Heart of Europe will be the world's first climate-controlled resort. For example, the Coted'Azur hotel has opened a unique attraction - a street where it rains all year round. In the future it is planned to create artificial snow here. The project works entirely on solar energy, which is an undeniable plus.

On the island of St. Petersburg it is planned to open the first wedding hotel. This will attract even more tourists who want to spend a secluded and luxurious honeymoon.

Transportation accessibility

Residents of the islands of The Heart of Europe will be able to easily get to the main attractions of Dubai:

The journey to the Burj Khalifa will take about 10 minutes;

Business Bay and the metro can be reached within 15 minutes;

20 minutes to get to the airport.

Best real estate deals at The Heart of Europe

From contemporary style apartments to luxury water villas, there is a property to suit everyone's taste and budget in The Heart of Europe. Here's a look at the best properties for investment in this archipelago.

Cote d'Azur is a hotel complex from the developer The Heart of Europe, inspired by the spirit of the French Riviera. The project consists of 4 hotels in Mediterranean theme, and each room is designed for comfortable living. The complex has all modern infrastructure including table tennis court, bowling hall, beach and swimming pools.

Cost: from 3,777,918 AED

Portofino Hotel is a family hotel from the developer The Heart of Europe. There are plenty of activities on site, including a spa salon, kids club, swimming pools, aquariums and a family zone. The hotel regularly holds movie screenings, ballet performances and various water shows.

Cost: from 3,137,462 AED

If you want to invest in The World Islands real estate, you better hurry up with your decision. And if you still have any questions, our experts will be happy to advise you and solve all controversial and unclear points.