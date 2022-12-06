Cedar at Creek Beach

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including urban squares, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a BBQ area, spaces for business meetings and work, lush lawns, and a children's playground. Nadd Al Hammar Health Center, Dubai Festival City Mall, Geant Express supermarket, Caffe Divino Dubai Creek Harbour, Aqaya Dubai, Maple Bear Nursery Creek Harbour, and Universal American School can be reached in 5-10 minutes. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary can be reached in 7 minutes. There are many attractions around the island, including the Creek Marina yacht dock, island park, and several waterfronts. Functional layouts The apartment layouts include wardrobes, living rooms, dining rooms, and laundry rooms. Apartments with 3 bedrooms feature an additional room for domestic staff with a bathroom. Built-in wardrobes are installed. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.

