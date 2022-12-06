UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Bayview by Address Resorts

Bayview by Address Resorts

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, Al Seyahi Street, 242/2
Bus stop
Seaport
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 5
Project Render
DeveloperEmaar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 67 m² to 168 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price3 158 888 AED
from 3 158 888 AED
from 40 324 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%315 889 AED
Registration of the contract
4%126356 AED
Before the completion date
80%2 527 110 AED
Handover
10%315 889 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings2
Completion dateQ3 2028
Number of floors57
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 3 158 888 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Massage center
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
High school5 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Metro station3 km
Sea10 m

About project

Modern skyscrapers on the seaside with direct access to a private 2-kilometer beach. It's a place where the charm of life blends with luxury and urban style. Immerse yourself in a world of impeccable design, unparalleled craftsmanship, and truly enchanting atmosphere.

The complex offers furnished apartments with 1-4 bedrooms and penthouses with 4-6 bedrooms. All units feature a balcony, laundry room, and built-in closets. The penthouse terraces offer panoramic views of Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, and the Arabian Gulf. Residents of the 6-bedroom penthouses have access to personal amenities, including a pool, dining area, and outdoor lounging spaces. At the podium level, you'll find a range of facilities: an infinity pool, wet deck, shaded pool terrace, loungers, children's pool and playground, communal spaces, BBQ areas, boutiques and cafes, landscaped gardens, and well-maintained lawns. Stylish elevators, a first-class security system, restricted access to the premises, a prayer room, and parking ensure privacy for the complex's residents. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can reach Al Wasl Dhow, 101 Dining Lounge and Marina, Bar Du Port Dubai, Binsina Pharmacy, Al Manara Pharmacy - Al Sufouh Road, Blue Wake Dubai Yacht Club, and Carrefour Market Marina Crown. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Sheikh Zayed Road, enabling quick travel to any part of the city. It takes 28 minutes to reach Dubai International Airport and 34 minutes to reach Al Maktoum International Airport. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project creates a serene and relaxed atmosphere, allowing for coastal leisure. The modern facades resemble the smooth water surface near the Persian Gulf. The building stands out amidst the neutral color palette and simple rectangular shapes of the surrounding structures. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
67 - 76
3 158 888 - 4 485 888
44 645 - 61 702
2 bedrooms
102 - 136
5 165 888 - 7 983 888
40 324 - 58 861
3 bedrooms
166 - 168
9 876 888 - 10 127 888
58 770 - 60 901

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, Al Seyahi Street, 242/2

Bayview by Address Resorts