Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesBaystar by Vida by Emaar

Baystar by Vida by Emaar

44/2, Al Khaleej Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 1
Building
Developer
Emaar Properties
Total area
from 67 m² to 269 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 571 740 $from 7 668 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
70%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors23
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
67
571 740
8 454
2 bedrooms
113
871 222
7 668
3 bedrooms
158
1 334 059
8 442
4 bedrooms
269
3 076 504
11 419
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

A seaside gem on the shores of the Persian Gulf. The Baystar by Vida project blends modern aesthetics with a coastal atmosphere. This club-style residence offers 1- to 4-bedroom apartments for those who value comfort and a resort-like lifestyle. Key Features — The interiors feature natural light wood, bronze accents, and textured panels. A palette of terracotta, cream, and earthy tones enhances the refined design. All units come with panoramic windows and terraces. — Signature amenities include indoor and outdoor gyms, a yoga studio, an infinity pool, a children’s play area, landscaped gardens, a barbecue zone, and retail boutiques. — Community infrastructure includes a Marina Promenade with shops and restaurants, a world-class yacht club, unique pavilions, and five-star hotels. Location Advantages The residential complex is located in the prestigious Rashid Yachts & Marina community, with easy access to Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Mina Road. Dubai Frame is a 12-minute drive, Al Shindagha Heritage and Burj Khalifa are 19 minutes away, and Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah are 30 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is just a 20-minute drive

Location

On map
44/2, Al Khaleej Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
High school3 km
Shop3 km
Metro station3 km
Airport13 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Waterside

Developer

Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties

The developer is among the most renowned and valuable real estate development companies in the world. The developer, with its extensive competencies in real estate, retail and shopping centers, hospitality and leisure, is shaping a new way of life through its commitment to design excellence, quality construction and on-time delivery.
More

News about project

  1. Top 5 neighborhoods in Dubai to buy property to rent out
    Top 5 neighborhoods in Dubai to buy property to rent out24.04.2025
  2. For shopping lovers: Dubai's top 3 malls and properties near them
    For shopping lovers: Dubai's top 3 malls and properties near them31.10.2024
  3. The best communities to invest in in Dubai. Top 5 most promising projects
    The best communities to invest in in Dubai. Top 5 most promising projects26.09.2024
Item 1 of 3
CatalogMap