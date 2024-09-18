Catalog
Altan by Emaar

Community Al Kheeran First, Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Emaar Properties
Total area
from 70 m² to 387 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 810 000 AEDfrom 18 336 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
70%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors57, 2
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
70 – 72
1 810 000 – 1 862 812
25 839
2 bedrooms
109 – 135
2 710 000 – 3 350 085
24 784
3 bedrooms
171 – 387
4 110 000 – 7 096 495
18 336 – 23 939
Description

An island of tranquility in the ocean of urban energy. The Altan residential tower rises 57 floors high in the prestigious Dubai Creek Harbour district, offering a unique combination of luxury and natural harmony. Residences with views of the water surface create a special atmosphere of comfort for connoisseurs of refined living. Key features — Apartments and townhouses are designed in a modern style using beige and sand tones, complemented by elegant golden accents. Interiors are equipped with storage spaces, sanitaryware, and built-in kitchens. — The complex’s premium infrastructure includes gyms, a sports court, a guest lobby, swimming pools for adults and children, an open-air yoga area, a landscaped jogging track, a coworking space, and tables for table tennis. — Within walking distance is a community with a unique atmosphere, pedestrian alleys, lively waterfronts, an exclusive retail promenade, and picturesque views of the Ras Al Khor nature reserve. Shaded paths, gardens, and family parks create the perfect setting for family recreation surrounded by nature. Location advantages The complex is located in the heart of the Dubai Creek Harbour district with direct access to green zones. Residents can use a convenient exit to the city's key highways, which provide quick access to major locations. The trip to Downtown Dubai will take only 10 minutes, to the Museum of The Future — 15 minutes. The road to Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah will take about 30 minutes. The nearest airport, Dubai International Airport, is 15 minutes away.

Location

On map
Community Al Kheeran First, Dubai Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Creek Harbour

Dubai
The innovative and developing neighborhood is a mixed development. Dubai Creek Harbour is saturated with high-rise residential complexes, business buildings, cozy villas with gardens and views of the bay or golf course. The main philosophy of the community is to be environmentally friendly with the help of modern technology.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea2 km
Airport11 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Recreation area

Developer

Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties

The developer is among the most renowned and valuable real estate development companies in the world. The developer, with its extensive competencies in real estate, retail and shopping centers, hospitality and leisure, is shaping a new way of life through its commitment to design excellence, quality construction and on-time delivery.
More

