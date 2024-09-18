Catalog
Address Zabeel

22, 6/1st Street, Zaabeel 1, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Developer
Emaar Properties
Total area
from 70 m² to 170 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 2 340 000 AEDfrom 30 344 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
80%
Upon Handover
10%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings4
Number of floors58, 54, 50, 52
HydrophoreYes
Building height(232.85, 214.35, 198.85, 205.35) m
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Numbers of parking lots2000

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
70
2 340 000
32 976
2 bedrooms
106
3 400 000
31 916
3 bedrooms
170
5 180 000
30 344
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Harmony of urbanism and natural elegance. Address Zabeel comprises four majestic towers rising in the heart of Dubai. The project blends contemporary design with panoramic views of Burj Khalifa, Dubai Creek, and Global Park. Key Features — Modern zen-inspired interiors: a light color palette, floor-to-ceiling windows, finishes in soft-toned marble and natural wood. — Premium-class amenities: swimming pools, a gym with state-of-the-art equipment, a kids’ club, a yoga deck, and barbecue areas. — Exclusive services for residents by Address Hotels + Resorts: access to private DIFC events, concierge services, and the organization of bespoke dining experiences. Location Advantages The complex is located in the Zabeel district, with convenient access to Sheikh Zayed Road. Downtown Dubai is 7 minutes away, and Dubai Mall is reachable in 12 minutes. Financial Centre Road connects the project to Dubai International Financial Centre in just 5 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 17-minute drive.

Location

On map
22, 6/1st Street, Zaabeel 1, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
High school3 km
Shop1 km
Medical center2 km
Metro station2 km
Airport9 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties

The developer is among the most renowned and valuable real estate development companies in the world. The developer, with its extensive competencies in real estate, retail and shopping centers, hospitality and leisure, is shaping a new way of life through its commitment to design excellence, quality construction and on-time delivery.
More

