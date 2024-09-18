Description

Harmony of urbanism and natural elegance. Address Zabeel comprises four majestic towers rising in the heart of Dubai. The project blends contemporary design with panoramic views of Burj Khalifa, Dubai Creek, and Global Park. Key Features — Modern zen-inspired interiors: a light color palette, floor-to-ceiling windows, finishes in soft-toned marble and natural wood. — Premium-class amenities: swimming pools, a gym with state-of-the-art equipment, a kids’ club, a yoga deck, and barbecue areas. — Exclusive services for residents by Address Hotels + Resorts: access to private DIFC events, concierge services, and the organization of bespoke dining experiences. Location Advantages The complex is located in the Zabeel district, with convenient access to Sheikh Zayed Road. Downtown Dubai is 7 minutes away, and Dubai Mall is reachable in 12 minutes. Financial Centre Road connects the project to Dubai International Financial Centre in just 5 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 17-minute drive.