Home - Residential complexes - 48 Parkside by Tabeer

48 Parkside by Tabeer

2/1E, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Al Barsha South 3, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Project Render
  1. Project Render
Developer
Tabeer Development
Total area
from 68 m² to 150 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 918 800 AEDfrom 13 031 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%91 880 AED
Registration of the contract
4%36752 AED
Before the completion date
40%367 520 AED
Handover
50%459 400 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ2 2025
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors10
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
68 - 87
918 800 - 1 163 450
13 294 - 13 474
2 bedrooms
112 - 123
1 512 050 - 1 725 100
13 396 - 13 993
3 bedrooms
134 - 150
1 746 850 - 2 108 600
13 031 - 13 993

Description

The unique residential complex, like an oasis of prosperity and refinement, opens its doors to surround you with unparalleled comfort and harmony. Spacious and refined apartments in the 48 Parkside complex with a rooftop garden, a business center, and round-the-clock security. The infrastructure includes an ultra-modern wellness center and pools with breathtaking views, embodying luxury. Key Features — The interior design captivates with its delicate Spanish style. Due to the golden accents from IW&W Spain, every detail of the apartments is filled with elegance. — Fully equipped kitchen with built-in European appliances, smart home system. — Enjoy leisure time on the rooftop or in the park area of the residential complex: a large green area for relaxation, jogging track, children's pool, barbecue area, gym, fitness center, mini-golf. Community Infrastructure The high-class 48 Parkside apartments are located in the prestigious and convenient living area of Arjan. Within its territory, you'll find everything necessary for a comfortable and peaceful life, including a garden with floral compositions at the Miracle Garden, supermarkets, restaurants like Fadija and Foray Kitchen, as well as a pharmacy Life Pharmacy and the Mediclinic Parkview Hospital clinic. Location Advantages The complex is conveniently located near a transportation hub, providing easy access to various parts of Dubai. It takes only 7 minutes to reach Dubai Hills Mall and Global Village. Dubai International Airport is just a half-hour drive away, while Al Maktoum Airport can be reached in 41 minutes.

Infrastructure

On map
2/1E, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Al Barsha South 3, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea9 km
Medical center1 km
Airport21 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Lobby