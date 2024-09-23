Catalog
15 Cascade by Iman

Rabdan Building, Al Hebiah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Iman Developers
Total area
from 39 m² to 307 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 866 838 AED

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors18
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
39 – 49
866 838 – 920 885
18 672 – 22 068
1 bedroom
75 – 82
1 493 574 – 1 619 896
19 547 – 19 762
2 bedrooms
117 – 195
2 141 295 – 2 320 462
11 840 – 18 283
4 bedrooms
307
4 417 283
14 370

Description

An embodiment of dynamism, elegance, and innovative design. Inspired by the speed lines of a racetrack and the natural fluidity of water, the 15 Cascade residential complex harmoniously combines urban architecture with natural forms. Every detail is thoughtfully designed to offer residents a unique lifestyle. Key Features — The facade with aerodynamic lines and panoramic windows emphasizes the modern aesthetic of the metropolis. — Interiors by Versace Ceramics are executed in a refined style using premium materials. — World-class infrastructure includes an infinity pool, spa complex, sauna, jacuzzi, gym, coworking spaces, retail areas, a skate park, meditation zones, children's play complexes, cafes, and a library. Location Advantages The residence is located in the prestigious Motor City district, just 20 minutes from Palm Jumeirah and 22 minutes from Dubai Mall. It takes 22 minutes to reach Expo City and 27 minutes to get to Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Location

On map
Rabdan Building, Al Hebiah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Damac Hills II

Dubai
Damac Hills is an actively developing modern neighborhood of the city. Both residential infrastructure and ground public transportation system are developed here. The community is perfect for families with children, young couples, expats and anyone who prefers a suburban lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport850 m
High school1 km
Shop500 m
Medical center450 m
Airport25 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Library
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace

