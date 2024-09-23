15 Cascade by Iman

Description

An embodiment of dynamism, elegance, and innovative design. Inspired by the speed lines of a racetrack and the natural fluidity of water, the 15 Cascade residential complex harmoniously combines urban architecture with natural forms. Every detail is thoughtfully designed to offer residents a unique lifestyle. Key Features — The facade with aerodynamic lines and panoramic windows emphasizes the modern aesthetic of the metropolis. — Interiors by Versace Ceramics are executed in a refined style using premium materials. — World-class infrastructure includes an infinity pool, spa complex, sauna, jacuzzi, gym, coworking spaces, retail areas, a skate park, meditation zones, children's play complexes, cafes, and a library. Location Advantages The residence is located in the prestigious Motor City district, just 20 minutes from Palm Jumeirah and 22 minutes from Dubai Mall. It takes 22 minutes to reach Expo City and 27 minutes to get to Dubai International Airport (DXB).